Jessie Buckley: Hamnet role changed who I am

Jessie Buckley has said her role in Hamnet has “changed who I am”.

The Irish actress has been a juggernaut through awards season, scoring a string of awards for her performance as William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway, historically known as Anne, in the adaptation of Maggie O’Farrell’s novel.

She arrived on the red carpet at the Actor Awards, formerly the Screen Actors Guild Awards, with her co-star Emily Watson.

Jessie Buckley arrives at the 32nd Annual Actor Awards (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

She opted for a black and white gown by Balenciaga and said: “I feel like a beautiful pearl in an oyster.”

Asked how she broke the seriousness of the film shoot, Buckley, who is nominated in the leading actress category, said: “It wasn’t serious. The subject was full of love, we had so much fun, these scripts and these stories and these worlds do not come around often in our work.”

Speaking on the official red carpet show on Netflix, she added: “And when you get something so beautiful, with a director like Chloe Zhao and a writer like Maggie O’Farrell, it’s never a hardship and you thank your lucky stars it has come your way.

“I don’t want to let go of what happened becuase it has changed who I am.”

Buckley will compete against Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, Chase Infiniti for One Battle After Another and Emma Stone for Bugonia at the ceremony.

Harrison Ford will receive the life achievement award at the ceremony.

Harrison Ford with wife Calista Flockhart (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Asked how he felt when he got the news he would be recognised, he said: “I was very gratified and honoured and humbled.”

Reflecting on the first line he ever said on camera, he said he remembered it clearly.

“It was ‘Mr Jones’ and I went on to say: ‘Paging Mr Jones,’ I played a bell boy delivering a telegram.”

Teyana Taylor arrived on the red carpet with her five-year-old daughter Rue, who started singing Let It Go from Frozen when she caught sight of herself on camera.

Teyana Taylor and her daughter Rue (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

The singer-songwriter, who is nominated for the supporting actress prize for her role as Perfidia Beverly Hills in One Battle After Another, told the Netflix pre-show: “I’m so happy and I’m filled with so much gratitude, I don’t take any of this lightly.

“I feel honoured to be in this room and share these spaces with my fellow nominees.”

She will compete against Ariana Grande for her role as Glinda in Wicked: For Good, Odessa A’zion for Marty Supreme, Amy Madigan for Weapons and Wunmi Mosaku for Sinners.

The Actor Awards, which are voted for by members of the SAG-AFTRA union, recognise outstanding performances in film and primetime television

The name change for the 32nd annual awards ceremony was revealed during the broadcast announcing the nominations earlier this year.

The Actor Awards will stream live globally on Netflix.