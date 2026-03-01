Malachi Kirby and David Sedaris among BBC audio drama awards winners

Malachi Kirby and David Sedaris were among the winners at the 15th BBC audio drama awards.

The ceremony, which was held at the BBC radio theatre in London, also saw actor Bill Nighy pay tribute to the late Sir Tom Stoppard, in recognition of his audio work.

A Thousand Blows star Kirby won the prize for best actor for his role as Robbie in BBC Radio 4 drama Secrets and Lies: The Final Touch, which follows twin professional footballers’ experiences growing up in care and being fostered.

Sir Tom Stoppard was honoured at the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

American comedian Sedaris won the prize for best stand-up or sketch comedy for his BBC Radio 4 programme Meet David Sedaris, which features him reading humorous essays and stories.

On winning the award, Sedaris, 69, said: “I never win anything so this was worth flying across the Atlantic for.”

The judging panel featured Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones, actress Rosie Cavaliero and writer Rachel Joyce.

Other winners include actress Gabrielle Creevy, who won best actress for her role as in Radio 4 comedy-drama series Astronomer as Olive, a life-long prisoner who breaks out of jail to go on to the run.

At the ceremony on Sunday, hosted by actor and comedian Miles Jupp, the Welsh-born actress, 30, said she was “honoured” to receive the accolade.

Miles Jupp hosted the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

The event also saw long-running radio drama The Archers receive a special award to commemorate its 75th anniversary, as it was acknowledged as one of the BBC’s most popular programmes.

The outstanding contribution award went to drama series Faith, Hope And Glory, while the original best single drama prize was awarded to Scottish drama One Hundred and Fifty Days.

When Maggie Met Larry won the Radio Times’ readers’ drama award, a new prize this year, voted for by readers from a list chosen by critics.

Best podcast audio drama went to audio drama Buzz: The Man And The Moon, which stars John Lithgow, while actor Chris Cantrill won best comedy performance for his role in sitcom Icklewick FM.

Bookish actor Connor Finch won the Marc Beeby award for best debut performance for his role in drama series Life And Time – which also took home the prize for original series or serial.

Ruth Jones was part of the judging panel (Ian West/PA)

Best adaptation went to Sarah Wooley’s interpretation of Avery Korman’s Kramer Versus Kramer, and the prize for best sitcom or comedy drama went to Lyra, while One Hundred And Fifty Days won the Tinniswood award.

Other prizes include best use of sound which went to The Girl Of The Sea Of Cortez, best European drama which was awarded to Not Born For A War and the Imison award went to A Tale Of Two Trumpets.

Previous winners at the audio drama awards include Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike, actress Miriam Margolyes and Taskmaster’s Phil Wang.

Radio 4 commissioner for drama and fiction Alison Hindell said: “This year’s Audio Drama Awards showcase the sheer breadth of imagination and skill that audio storytellers bring to our audiences.

“From bold new voices to cherished, long‑running programmes, the winners reflect a medium that continues to evolve while remaining true to its roots as one of the BBC’s most celebrated artforms.”