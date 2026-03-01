Kelly Osbourne responds to negative comments during ‘hardest time in my life’

TV personality Kelly Osbourne has spoke out after receiving negative comments on social media while she is “going through the hardest time in my life”.

Her father, Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne, died aged 76 in July last year, having been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 2019.

The singer, known as the Prince of Darkness, was honoured with a posthumous lifetime achievement award at the Brit Awards on Saturday, with his widow Sharon and daughter Kelly collecting the accolade on his behalf.

Kelly Osbourne and her mother Sharon collected the posthumous lifetime achievement award on behalf of her late father (Doug Peters/PA)

Following the awards ceremony, it has been reported that Kelly received negative comments online such as people criticising her appearance.

Osbourne posted on her Instagram story on Sunday to “defend herself”, and in the message to her 4.4 million followers she wrote: “There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something.

“Kicking me while I’m down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most.

“None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character.

“I’m currently going through the hardest time in my life. I should not even have to defend myself. But I won’t sit here and allow myself to be dehumanised in such a way.”

Kelly and her mother Sharon attending the Brit Awards on Saturday (Ian West/PA)

Osbourne has previously posted about the criticism she has received on social media, and last week she shared a screenshot of negative comments beneath her Instagram post.

At the Brit Awards, Sharon remembered her late husband as “authentic, gifted and unpredictable”, as his legacy to music was recognised during the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Kelly thanked the audience for loving her father “as much as we do” and referencing the football team supported by Ozzy – Aston Villa – she said: “I hope I don’t disrespect Manchester by saying this, but up the Villa and Birmingham forever.”

The music star died of a reported heart attack on July 22 after suffering a string of health issues over the years, including multiple surgeries following a fall in February 2019.