Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell: Working with Harry Styles was a ‘pleasure’

Wolf Alice frontwoman Ellie Rowsell has said it was a “pleasure” to collaborate with former One Direction star Harry Styles for his new album.

The 33-year-old singer is credited with contributing backing vocals on Styles’ latest single titled Aperture, which marks his first release in almost four years.

The rock band have previously collaborated with Styles, having served as the support act for the singer during the European leg of his Love On Tour run of gigs in summer 2022.

Wolf Alice were the support act for some Harry Styles gigs in 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Styles sent his fans into a frenzy last month when he released the single, which shot to number one on the UK Official Singles Chart.

Speaking to the Press Association on the red carpet at the Brit Awards 2026, Rowsell said: “I’m not really featured, I just did some backing vocals.

“But I love doing harmonies and I love Harry, so it was just a pleasure to be part of it.”

The rock group, comprised of Rowsell, Joel Amey, Theo Ellis and Joff Oddie, have received three nods at this year’s Brit Awards.

When asked how they would celebrate a win, Rowsell, 33, joked: “Jagerbombs.”

Wolf Alice and Styles are among the musical acts who will take the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live arena to perform during the awards ceremony.

CMAT is up for the international artist of the year award (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere on the red carpet, Irish singer CMAT was among the stars arriving at the highly anticipated awards ceremony.

The musician, 30, has been nominated for the international artist of the year award and is up against US pop stars such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter.

She told PA: “I am not going to win.

“But I’m going to celebrate anyway because I love the Brits, I love coming to the Brit Awards – it’s like my favourite night of the year.”

CMAT, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, is the only Irish nominee in the category and when asked about this, she said: “Everything about me is flying the Irish flag at all times.”

“I would love to be a demure, quieter, respectable version of an Irish person but unfortunately, I am from Dublin, so it’s never going to happen,” she joked.

Wet Leg shared an embrace with Davina McCall on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, members of rock band Wet Leg, who are up for two awards, were seen sharing an embrace with TV presenter Davina McCall on the red carpet.

It comes after the group – comprised of Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, Ellis Durand, Joshua Omead Mobaraki and Henry Holmes – released a single named after the presenter last year.

Also among the stars arriving at the ceremony were singer Robbie Williams, US musician and actor Jeff Goldblum and Oasis’s Noel Gallagher – who will be named songwriter of the year.

Gallagher’s nephew Gene is also in attendance, as well as rapper Aitch and musician Mark Ronson, who will perform at the ceremony and be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX at 8.15pm.