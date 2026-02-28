Wolf Alice call for support for UK’s small venues in Brits group of the year win

Wolf Alice have used their group of the year winner’s speech at the 2026 Brit Awards to call for support for the UK’s small venues.

Singer Ellie Rowsell, 33, whose band beat the likes of Pulp, The Last Dinner Party and Wet Leg to the award, said she also wanted to thank those who had helped the band in their early days.

Rowsell said: “It’s worth mentioning that despite the billions of pounds the live sector contributes to our economy, last year 30 independent venues closed down.

Lola Young received the award for breakthrough artist during the Brit Awards 2026 (Doug Peters/PA)

“Six thousand jobs were lost, and over half of small venues reported making no profit at all, it shouldn’t be a battle to survive as a band or any artist.

“We shouldn’t be reliant on favours or anyone on funding schemes in order to do things at a level we feel proud of.

“It shouldn’t feel like a golden ticket, but a viable career decision for anyone from any background, because we only have to look around at everyone here today, and see how proud we are of Britain’s musical contribution.

“And how much money there is to be spent to nurture and protect the UK’s amazing music scene.”

The award was presented by Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez, who were thanked by Rowsell, after chanting “Manchester” as they took to the stage.

Rowsell added: “We want to dedicate this award to all the people who helped us out in the early years of Wolf Alice.

“Starting a band can be the hardest part, and we couldn’t have done it without all the people who lent us money, drove us around the country, let us sleep on their floors, bought tickets to our early shows, and even bought a piece of our atrocious merch.

“Although I don’t think anyone actually did that, that’s completely fair enough.”

Presenter Jack Whitehall during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live in Manchester (Doug Peters/PA)

Elsewhere, a joke about Lord Peter Mandelson was removed from ITV’s coverage of the Brit Awards.

Presenter Jack Whitehall said: “I’m down here, guys, at the tables, I’m in and amongst it, the Brit Awards is absolutely swarming with celebrities tonight.

“I think I saw Calvin Harris over there, who else have we got? Oh my God, it’s Andy Burnham, yes, legend, the only party he’s allowed into these days.

“And Lisa Nandy, this must be the politicians’ table, I wonder who else is here. I think that I saw Peter Mandelson on the guest list.”

Pop star Olivia Dean and singer-songwriter Sam Fender won song of the year for Rein Me In.

The song, which features on Fender’s album People Watching, beat the likes of Raye, Lola Young and Calvin Harris to the gong.

Dean, 26, said: “I just want to say thank you to Sam, I think this is a beautiful song, it’s just been a pleasure to be a part of it.”

Sam Fender with his award for best song during the Brit Awards in Manchester (Doug Peters/PA)

Fender, 31, added: “I love this song, I wrote it about four years ago, and I loved it then, and Olivia made it her own, and I just want to say thank you to Olivia and her fans.”

Young, who took home the award for breakthrough act, did not have a speech prepared.

She said: “It is a great time in British music and music in general, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it.

“When the outside world can feel horrifyingly bleak and, quite frankly, pretty scary at times, music is a safe haven, a place to escape for so many, including myself.

“So tonight, I believe it’s a powerful celebration of incredible artists who feel things deeply and intensely and wear their heart on their sleeve in many different forms, all of which are precious and should be protected at all costs.

“Thank you. I love you all so much.”

Dean is most nominated at the awards with five nods, alongside singer Young.

Olivia Dean performing during the Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

The Man I Need singer is nominated for artist and album of the year, pop act, and had two chances at winning song of the year for Man I Need and Rein Me In, the latter thanks to a guest spot with Fender.

Young, 25, was up for best pop act, artist of the year, breakthrough act, best alternative and rock act and best song.

Rose and Bruno Mars took home international song of the year for APT, with the BlackPink singer collecting the award.

She said: “It is such an honour to be receiving this award in front of so many talented and, you know, admirable musicians here in the UK.

“So thank you so much, there are so many people I want to thank, first off, Bruno, I’m receiving this award on behalf of the both of us.

“Thank you so much for everything, for being my biggest mentor and best friend. Love you so much.”

Elsewhere, rapper Dave won the award for hip hop, grime and rap act, while Fred Again.., Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax won the dance category, Geese took home the international group award, and Fender took home best alternative act.

Harry Styles opened the show with a performance of his latest single Aperture.

Harry Styles performs during the 2026 Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Styles, who is known for his flamboyant style, removed the jacket of his Chanel suit for the performance, and took to the stage in his suit trousers and tie.

He was joined by a gospel choir for the performance, which opened with synchronised hand shaking and head movements and concluded in the same way.

The performance comes three years after his last performance on the Brits stage at the awards in 2023, which saw him take home four gongs following the release of his album Harry’s House.

Dean later performed Man I Need against a pink backdrop in a black sparkling dress, and Raye sang her hit Where Is My Husband!

Rosalia brought out Icelandic pop star Bjork for her performance of Berghain, which also features Yves Tumor, who was played on the PA system.

Advance winners already announced include Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, who will be named songwriter of the year, while record producer and DJ Mark Ronson will be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award.

Singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Walker, is the recipient of this year’s producer of the year award.

The 24-year-old is the first woman and youngest ever artist to win the accolade, according to the Brit Awards.

The ceremony is being hosted by comedian and actor Whitehall and is being broadcast on ITV and ITVX.