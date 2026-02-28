Shropshire Star
Close

Who are the big winners at the Brit Awards 2026?

Olivia Dean dominated and took home four awards.

By contributor Casey Cooper-Fiske, Laura Harding and Carla Feric, Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: Who are the big winners at the Brit Awards 2026?
Olivia Dean receives the artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live in Manchester (Doug Peters/PA)

The full list of winners at the 2026 Brit Awards are:

Artist of the year:

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean performs during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Olivia Dean performs during the Brit Awards in Manchester (Doug Peters/PA)

Group of the year:

Wolf Alice

Wolf Alice accept the award for group of the year from Shaun Ryder and Bez during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Wolf Alice accept the award for group of the year from Shaun Ryder and Bez (Doug Peters/PA)

Album of the year:

Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving

Breakthrough artist of the year:

Lola Young

Lola Young with the breakthrough artist of the year award during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Lola Young with the breakthrough artist of the year award (Ian West/PA)

International artist of the year:

Rosalia

International group of the year:

Geese

Song of the year:

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – Rein Me In

Sam Fender and Olivia Dean with the award for best song during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Sam Fender and Olivia Dean with the award for best song (Doug Peters/PA)

International song of the year:

Rose and Bruno Mars – APT

Alternative and rock act:

Sam Fender

Pop act:

Olivia Dean

Olivia Dean attending the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Olivia Dean bagged four awards (Ian West/PA)

Hip hop, grime and rap act:

Dave

R&B act:

SAULT

Dance act:

Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta

Songwriter of the year:

Noel Gallagher

Outstanding contribution to music:

Mark Ronson

Mark Ronson with the outstanding contribution to music award during the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live, Manchester
Mark Ronson with the outstanding contribution to music award (Ian West/PA)

Producer of the year:

PinkPantheress

Lifetime achievement award:

Ozzy Osbourne

Brit Critics’ Choice Award:

Jacob Alon