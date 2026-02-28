Who are the big winners at the Brit Awards 2026?
Olivia Dean dominated and took home four awards.
The full list of winners at the 2026 Brit Awards are:
Artist of the year:
Olivia Dean
Group of the year:
Wolf Alice
Album of the year:
Olivia Dean – The Art Of Loving
Breakthrough artist of the year:
Lola Young
International artist of the year:
Rosalia
International group of the year:
Geese
Song of the year:
Sam Fender and Olivia Dean – Rein Me In
International song of the year:
Rose and Bruno Mars – APT
Alternative and rock act:
Sam Fender
Pop act:
Olivia Dean
Hip hop, grime and rap act:
Dave
R&B act:
SAULT
Dance act:
Fred Again, PlaqueBoyMax, and Skepta
Songwriter of the year:
Noel Gallagher
Outstanding contribution to music:
Mark Ronson
Producer of the year:
PinkPantheress
Lifetime achievement award:
Ozzy Osbourne
Brit Critics’ Choice Award:
Jacob Alon