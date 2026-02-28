Vicky Pattison among stars stranded in Dubai amid Middle East attacks

Reality star Vicky Pattison is among celebrities taking shelter in Dubai after the US and Israel launched a major attack on targets across Iran and the UAE closed its air space.

The attack prompted retaliation from Iran, with missiles reported to have targeted Israel and countries across the Middle East.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here winner and Strictly Come Dancing star had been enjoying a break in Dubai with husband Ercan Ramadan, best known for The Only Way Is Essex, but her departing flight to Australia has been cancelled.

She wrote on her Instagram story: “Ercan and I were due to fly to Sydney this evening.

“But like many others out flight was cancelled and we are now effectively stuck in Dubai.

“We are receiving a lot of messages from people asking if we’re ok which we are.

“We are currently in our hotel and have been assured we’re safe.

“We are aware that the situation that is unfolding is scary and I’m also aware that there’s a lot of videos circulating on social media which are understandably concerning.

“I’m not sure what else to say, other than we’re doing our best to stay calm, not feed any unconfirmed narratives and we’re thinking of everyone who is feeling unsettled and unsafe right now.”

Earlier today Pattison had shared a video of herself and her husband eating breakfast in the world’s highest outdoor infinity pool at Zeta Seventy Seven at the Address Beach Resort in Dubai.

Former Love Island star Laura Anderson had also recently arrived in Dubai with her daughter Bonnie when the Iranian retaliation started and air defence fire was seen over the UAE’s commercial hub.

She wrote on Instagram: “Horrendous situation. Bonnie and I are fine.”

Her fellow Love Island star Arabella Chi is also in Dubai with her daughter Gigi and wrote on Instagram: “Dubai friends. Scary times. Stay safe.”