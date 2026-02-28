Tim Burgess leads tributes to Stone Roses’ ‘phenomenal’ Mani at 2026 Brit Awards

Tim Burgess has remembered his friend Gary “Mani” Mounfield and called him “one of the phenomenal ones”, during the In Memoriam section of the 2026 Brit Awards ceremony.

Mounfield, who was an original member of Manchester rock band The Stone Roses, died aged in November 2025.

Burgess, best known as the frontman of The Charlatans, led the tributes to musicians who died over the past year during the show.

Tim Burgess led tributes to Mani at the Brits (Ian West/PA)

During his speech, Burgess said: “Mani was loved by so many of you here tonight and many more watching on TV.”

Speaking about Mani being raised in Manchester, where the awards ceremony was being held, the 58-year-old musician said: “Mani was a kid from a few miles up the road who changed music and inspired generations ahead of him.

“These songs he recorded will be his legacy, along with his unforgettable smile and uncontainable enthusiasm.

“He was truly one of the phenomenal ones, and they’re far and few between, so I’d just like you to think about Mani for a moment.”

Gary Mounfield died aged 63 last year (Zak Hussein/PA)

Burgess encouraged the crowd to cheer as he called for them to remember the late musician, and said: “We can cherish the thought that we got to experience our time and his time together.

“So let’s take a few moments to remember Mani and some of the people who we lost in the music industry that we’ve lost over the past few years.”

The In Memoriam segment was then followed by a tribute to musicians who died last year, including Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Shaun Ryder called Mani a ‘beautiful human being’ (Ian West/PA)

Ahead of the awards ceremony, Burgess spoke to the Press Association about being asked to pay tribute to his friend at the Brits, which he called “an honour”.

He told PA: “The world misses him, and the shockwaves seem to continue.

“And then the realisation of just how much The Stone Roses meant to everybody.”

Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder was also among the stars who paid tribute to Mounfield on the red carpet, and told PA: “Mani was a beautiful human being, an absolutely beautiful human being.

“Never mind being a genius bass player, he was just a really beautiful person. I’ve never seen him be unkind to anybody.”