Olivia Dean wins big at Brits as Palestine and Peter Mandelson mentions censored

Olivia Dean won big at the 2026 Brit Awards, scooping four gongs, as a joke about Lord Peter Mandelson and a shout of “free Palestine” were censored by ITV.

The channel also removed numerous instances of swearing, just a week after controversy at the Bafta Awards saw the BBC broadcast a racial slur made by a member of the audience with Tourette syndrome.

One of the notable comments that was removed saw presenter Jack Whitehall make a joke about Lord Mandelson potentially being in attendance at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena.

Presenter Jack Whitehall was censored for a joke about Peter Mandelson (Doug Peters/PA)

He said the Brit Awards was “absolutely swarming with celebrities”.

“I think I saw Calvin Harris over there, who else have we got? Oh my God, it’s Andy Burnham, yes, legend, the only party he’s allowed into these days.

“And Lisa Nandy, this must be the politicians’ table, I wonder who else is here. I think that I saw Peter Mandelson on the guest list.”

Geese drummer Max Bassin collected the New York band’s award for best international group but was censored when he said: “What’s up the Brits? I just want to say: free Palestine, f*** Ice, RIP Mani, let’s go Geese. Thank you.”

Later, Scottish singer Jacob Alon was seen holding up a Palestinian keffiyeh in the crowd during Sharon Osbourne’s acceptance speech for her husband Ozzy Osbourne’s lifetime achievement award.

Alon, who was previously announced as the winner of the Brit Critics Choice Award 2026, sang “free Palestine” during their performance of Fairy In a Bottle at the 2025 Mercury Music Prize.

Sharon Osbourne has been publicly supportive of Israel amid the Israel-Hamas war.

Soulful pop star Dean took home awards for artist of the year, album of the year, pop act, and song of the year for Rein Me In, alongside Sam Fender, whose album People Watching the song features on.

Sam Fender appeared with Olivia Dean during the Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

Becoming emotional after winning album of the year for The Art Of Loving, she said: “Making this album has changed my life, I feel so proud to have made it, and to work with everybody that I did on it…

“Thank you so much for believing in me when I didn’t really believe in myself sometimes… this album is just about love and loving each other in a world that feels lovelessness right now, so I don’t know, thank you.”

After receiving song of the year, Dean thanked Fender for “a beautiful song”, adding it had “been a pleasure to be a part of it”.

Fender said he loved the song, which he had written about four years ago, adding: “Olivia made it her own, and I just want to say thank you to Olivia and her fans.”

Wolf Alice used their group of the year winners’ speech to call for support for the UK’s small venues.

Singer Ellie Rowsell said: “It’s worth mentioning that despite the billions of pounds the live sector contributes to our economy, last year, 30 independent venues closed down.

Wolf Alice won group of the year during the Brit Awards (Ian West/PA)

“Six thousand jobs were lost, and over half of small venues reported making no profit at all, it shouldn’t be a battle to survive as a band or any artist.

“We shouldn’t be reliant on favours or anyone on funding schemes in order to do things at a level we feel proud of.

“It shouldn’t feel like a golden ticket, but a viable career decision for anyone from any background, because we only have to look around at everyone here today, and see how proud we are of Britain’s musical contribution.

“And how much money there is to be spent to nurture and protect the UK’s amazing music scene.”

Spanish singer Rosalia, who was joined on stage by Bjork for a performance of Berghain, took home the award for international act, following a year which saw her release her critically acclaimed Lux album.

She said it was “insane” to win: “I was so grateful just to be here tonight, just to perform.”

Rosalia added: “It’s such an honour to bring my music far from home, and I would love to share this (award) with all my peers who also make music in Spanish.”

The singer added: “Let’s keep celebrating the other names. Let’s keep celebrating different music, different cultures, different languages.”

Lola Young took home the award for breakthrough act.

Lola Young with the Breakthrough Artist of the Year award (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It is a great time in British music and music in general, and I’m just so proud to be a part of it.

“When the outside world can feel horrifyingly bleak and, quite frankly, pretty scary at times, music is a safe haven, a place to escape for so many, including myself.

“So tonight, I believe it’s a powerful celebration of incredible artists who feel things deeply and intensely and wear their heart on their sleeve in many different forms, all of which are precious and should be protected at all costs.

“Thank you. I love you all so much.”

Rose and Bruno Mars won international song of the year for APT, with the BlackPink singer collecting the award.

Rose with the International song of the year award for APT with Bruno Mars (Ian West/PA)

She said: “It is such an honour to be receiving this award in front of so many talented and, you know, admirable musicians here in the UK.”

She thanked Mars, saying: “Thank you so much for everything, for being my biggest mentor and best friend. Love you so much.”

Rapper Dave won the award for hip hop, grime and rap act, while Fred Again.. Skepta and PlaqueBoyMax won the dance category, mysterious soul band Sault won best R&B and Fender took home best alternative act.

Performances saw Robbie Williams front the late Ozzy Osbourne’s former band in a tribute to the Black Sabbath singer and Harry Styles perform his latest single Aperture.

Rosalia with the International Artist of the Year award during the Brit Awards 2026 (Ian West/PA)

Oasis’s Noel Gallagher was named songwriter of the year, while record producer and DJ Mark Ronson was honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award.

Singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, real name Victoria Walker, was named producer of the year.

The 24-year-old was the first woman and youngest ever artist to win the accolade, according to the Brit Awards.