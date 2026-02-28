Lola Young and Olivia Dean lead Brit Awards red carpet for music’s biggest night

Music’s biggest stars brought glamour and plenty of personality to the red carpet as the 2026 Brit Awards made history in Manchester.

Held for the first time outside London, this year’s ceremony at the Co-Op Live arena saw chart-toppers and headline nominees turn the arrivals into a spectacle of feathers, florals and bold colour, setting the tone for one of the most hotly anticipated nights in the music calendar.

Among the early arrivals was artist of the year nominee Lola Young, 25, who leaned into her signature grunge aesthetic in a sculpted strapless corset top splashed with red spray-paint detailing.

Lola Young on the Brit Awards 2026 red carpet (Ian West/PA)

She paired the structured bodice with loose metallic jeans and pointed pumps, eschewing a necklace and keeping jewellery pared back.

Her long, side-parted waves softened the industrial edge of the look.

Fellow artist of the year contender Olivia Dean, 26 – also nominated twice for song of the year – opted for springtime style in a strapless yellow column gown scattered with ditsy blue florals. The clean silhouette and minimal jewellery allowed the texture and colour to shine, with her natural curls framing the feminine design.

Olivia Dean wore a strapless yellow and blue floral dress (Ian West/PA)

In contrast, international solo artist nominee Rosalia, 33, delivered drama in a reworked Chanel two-piece featuring a plume-like feathered bandeau sash and matching skirt layered over a black underlay.

Rosalia wore Chanel (Ian West/PA)

The open-back detail – adapted from the runway version – gave the couture look a contemporary, red-carpet edge.

The Spanish artist opted for an open back (Ian West/PA)

Old Hollywood glamour came courtesy of presenter Maya Jama, 31, who wore a slinky white V-neck gown draped with a matching fur stole.

A vintage-inspired bob completed the silver-screen silhouette.

Maya Jama channelled Old Hollywood in a white gown (Ian West/PA)

Mabel, 30, embraced bohemian romance in a teal tulle Chloe gown, elevating the soft layers with a gold snake necklace that coiled dramatically around her neckline.

Fellow singer Sasha Keable, 32, echoed the romantic mood in a strapless corseted lace gown styled with pointed burgundy pumps.

Mabel wore Chloe (Ian West/PA)

Sasha Keable opted for a corseted strapless gown (Ian West/PA)

Sunshine hues were another recurring theme.

Vogue Williams, 40, wore a silk, backless polka-dot dress in vibrant yellow, accessorised with chunky gold hoops and a metallic clutch, while American singer-songwriter Alex Warren, 25, tapped into warm tonal dressing with a butter-yellow double-breasted jacket and caramel-brown trousers from Amiri’s spring/summer 2026 collection.

Vogue Williams opted for a sunny yellow dress (Ian West/PA)

Alex Warren went for a more subtle, muted yellow (Ian West/PA)

Cobalt blue emerged as the standout statement shade of the night.

Ashley Roberts, 44, opted for an asymmetric sheer gown in the electric hue, while Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, 41, chose a high-necked, long-sleeved mini dress with ruched detailing and a flowing train in the same punchy tone.

Ashley Roberts opted for a vibrant blue sheer gown (Ian West/PA)

Clara Amfo stunned in cobalt blue (Ian West/PA)

Monochrome tailoring also had a strong showing.

Harry Styles, 32, reworked classic suiting in a baggy, double-breasted ensemble etched with deconstructed pinstripes, styled with a striped tie and black ballet pumps.

Harry Styles opted for pinstripes and ballet pumps (Ian West/PA)

Robbie Williams, 52, made a bolder statement in a black-and-white floral suit worn shirtless.

Robbie Williams went shirtless in a black-and-white suit (Ian West/PA)

Feather trims added theatrical flair.

Kelly Osbourne, 41, layered a black feathered shawl over a bodycon velvet dress, attending alongside her mother Sharon Osbourne, 73, who opted for sharp, all-black tailoring finished with a diamond-encrusted bat brooch.

Kelly Osbourne, left, and Sharon Osbourne attending the Brit Awards in all-black (Ian West/PA)

Meanwhile, Happy Mondays duo Bez, 61, and Shaun Ryder, 63, injected personality into the carpet in red monochrome suiting and relaxed indigo double denim respectively, proving that Brit style remains as eclectic as the music it celebrates.

Bez and Shaun Ryder attending the Brit Awards 2026 (Ian West/PA)

With nominations reflecting a year dominated by women in pop and a globally diverse shortlist, the red carpet mirrored that creative energy with bold and expressive looks.