In Pictures: Bez and co bring touch of ‘Madchester’ to Brit Awards in Manchester
The music awards are being held in the North West city for the first time, after nearly 50 years in London.
Happy Mondays’ Bez was among the stars bringing a local flavour to the Brit Awards as Manchester played host to the event for the first time.
Olivia Dean and Lola Young, both up for five awards, were among the nominees gracing the red carpet.
Robbie Williams appeared on the red carpet with Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon and daughter Kelly.
Williams will front a tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman, who is being honoured with a posthumous Brit Awards lifetime achievement award following his death aged 76 last July.
Harry Styles and Rosalia are among the acts performing at the ceremony, which is hosted by Jack Whitehall.
Designer Matthew Williamson was inspired by his Manchester roots and the golden honey of the city’s worker bee mascot for the design of this year’s trophy.