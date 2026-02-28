In Pictures: Bez and co bring touch of ‘Madchester’ to Brit Awards in Manchester

Happy Mondays’ Bez was among the stars bringing a local flavour to the Brit Awards as Manchester played host to the event for the first time.

Shaun Ryder and Bez (centre) attending the Brit Awards 2026 at Co-op Live in Manchester (Ian West/PA)

The Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess will pay tribute at the ceremony to Stone Roses star Gary ‘Mani’ Mounfield, who died last year (Ian West/PA)

Oasis star Noel Gallagher is attending the Brit Awards in his home city (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Dean and Lola Young, both up for five awards, were among the nominees gracing the red carpet.

Olivia Dean has recently hit the top of the charts thanks to her collaboration with Sam Fender, Rein Me In (Ian West/PA)

Lola Young has five nominations (Ian West/PA)

Irish singer CMAT is among the nominees for the international artist of the year award (Ian West/PA)

Alex Warren’s Ordinary is competing in the international song of the year category (Ian West/PA)

Robbie Williams appeared on the red carpet with Ozzy Osbourne’s wife Sharon and daughter Kelly.

Williams will front a tribute to the former Black Sabbath frontman, who is being honoured with a posthumous Brit Awards lifetime achievement award following his death aged 76 last July.

Robbie Williams will front a tribute to the late Black Sabbath frontman in Manchester (Ian West/PA)

Ozzy Osbourne will receive a posthumous Brit Awards lifetime achievement award (Ian West/PA)

Harry Styles and Rosalia are among the acts performing at the ceremony, which is hosted by Jack Whitehall.

Harry Styles last performed at the Brit Awards in 2023 (Ian West/PA)

Spanish music star Rosalia is appearing at the showpiece event (Ian West/PA)

Jack Whitehall is hosting the event for the sixth time (Ian West/PA)

Tallia Storm stood out in a distinctive outfit (Ian West/PA)

Designer Matthew Williamson was inspired by his Manchester roots and the golden honey of the city’s worker bee mascot for the design of this year’s trophy.

Matthew Williamson designed this year’s Brit Awards trophy (Ian West/PA)