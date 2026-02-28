Harry Styles to return to Brits stage as Lola Young and Olivia Dean lead nods

Harry Styles will perform at the Brit Awards on Saturday, where Lola Young and Olivia Dean lead nominations.

One Direction star Styles will perform music from his upcoming fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally – when he takes the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

It comes three years after his last performance on the Brits’ stage in 2023, which saw him take home four gongs following the release of his album Harry’s House.

It comes after the singer announced his fourth studio album – Kiss All The Time, Disco, Occasionally – which is due for release on March 6, and released its first single Aperture last week.

Lola Young (Doug Peters/PA)

Young and Dean each have five nominations.Dean, 26, is nominated for artist and album of the year, pop act, and has two chances at winning song of the year for Man I Need and Rein Me In, the latter thanks to a guest spot with Sam Fender.

Young, 25, is up for best pop act, artist of the year, breakthrough act, best alternative and rock act and best song.

Elsewhere, Britpop band Pulp have scored their first nomination in 30 years, in the best group category, while last year’s Mercury Prize winner Fender has four nominations.

Olivia Dean (Ben Birchall/PA)

Lily Allen, whose album West End Girl caused a stir when it was released last year, is nominated in three categories – for best album, artist of the year, and pop act.

Alex Warren’s Ordinary is competing with US popstars including Taylor Swift, Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Sabrina Carpenter in the international song of the year category.

Styles is not the only star due to perform at the Brits.

Other musical names also performing at the show include Dean and singer-songwriter Raye as well as rock band Wolf Alice, Mark Ronson and American singer-songwriter Sombr, whose real name is Shane Boose.

Advance winners already announced include Oasis’s Noel Gallagher, who will be named songwriter of the year, while record producer and DJ Ronson will be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music award.

Mark Ronson will receive an award for outstanding contribution to music (Sthanlee Mirador/PA)

Singer-songwriter PinkPantheress, whose real name is Victoria Walker, is the recipient of this year’s Producer of the Year Award.

The 24-year-old is the first woman and youngest ever artist to win the accolade, according to the Brit Awards.

The ceremony will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and will be broadcast on ITV and ITVX at 8.15pm.