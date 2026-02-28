From Lord Mandelson to Paddington: Jack Whitehall’s best Brit Award gags

From making cracks about Lord Peter Mandelson to the Bafta controversy, no-one was safe as comedian and actor Jack Whitehall returned to host the Brit Awards for the sixth time.

Here are some of the most funny and memorable gags from the host.

Harry Styles opened the Brit Awards (Doug Peters/PA)

– Jack Whitehall was missing Harry Styles

The awards ceremony kicked off with a sketch starring comedian Whitehall, as he reminisced about missing the former One Direction star.

In a montage of clips set to Styles’ number one debut single, Sign Of The Times, Whitehall was seen wondering where the singer was, poking fun at his lengthy break from music.

The Bad Education actor was then seen looking at a corkboard which read: “Where is Harry?”

Styles has kept a low profile since his Love On Tour run of gigs came to an end in 2023, but hit the headlines recently after a string of announcements surrounding the release of his long-awaited new record.

As the sketch continued, Whitehall was seen growing a beard, sporting long hair and looking dishevelled as he awaited Styles’ return, before wandering to the Manchester Co-Op Live arena where the awards ceremony was held.

It ended with the comedian looking longingly at Styles’ dressing room door ahead of his performance which opened the ceremony.

Jack Whitehall mocked Manchester as he presented the awards show (Ian West/PA)

– Whitehall took aim at the ceremony being held in Manchester

To kick off the awards show, the comedian made a string of gags about the ceremony being held in Manchester for the first time in its 50 years.

He said: “The Brit Awards has done what anyone in their 40s does, moved out of London.”

Referencing the venue, Manchester Co-Op Live arena, which has a name similar to the Co-Operative supermarket, he joked: “As a Waitrose man, this is my first ever time in a Co-op.”

The comedian also spoke about Britpop group Oasis, who were formed in Manchester in the 1990s and are comprised of once-feuding brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, who reunited last summer after a 15-year split.

He said: “Oasis reforming, and the Brits moving here. It really has been a remarkable year for Manchester’s drug dealers.”

Whitehall made the joke as Dean picked up her first award of the night (Doug Peters/PA)

– He made digs at the Bafta controversy

As the ceremony got under way, Whitehall cracked a joke about the controversy at the Bafta film awards last Sunday, and the fact a racial slur was not edited out of the broadcast.

After Sam Fender and Olivia Dean collected the first award of the night, Whitehall warned that the ceremony could get a bit “raucous” but reassured viewers there was someone operating the bleep button.

He joked: “It’s the guy who did the Baftas, he’s the best in the business. Nothing gets past him.”

The incident, which happened last Sunday, caused a stir after campaigner John Davidson shouted the racial slur as Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo presented the award for special visual effects during the ceremony.

Davidson, whose Tourette syndrome caused him to involuntarily shout out the word, has since said he is “deeply mortified” by the incident.

Jack Whitehall’s joke was removed from the broadcast (Doug Peters/PA)

– A joke about Lord Peter Mandelson

Whitehall also cracked a joke about Lord Peter Mandelson, which was removed from ITV’s coverage of the ceremony.

He said: “I’m down here, guys, at the tables, I’m in and amongst it, the Brit Awards is absolutely swarming with celebrities tonight.

“I think I saw Calvin Harris over there, who else have we got? Oh my God, it’s Andy Burnham, yes, legend, the only party he’s allowed into these days.

“And Lisa Nandy, this must be the politicians’ table, I wonder who else is here. I think that I saw Peter Mandelson on the guest list.”

Whitehall’s joke references Lord Mandelson, who was arrested earlier this month for misconduct in public office.

The former Labour minister has been accused of passing sensitive information onto paedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein during his time as business secretary.

Paddington Bear was at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

– Paddington had too much marmalade

Whitehall made another joke about the Bafta film awards last week – this time referencing Paddington Bear’s appearance at the ceremony.

The beloved bear, who was appearing from the production currently being shown in the West End, strutted on the red carpet and presented an award at the Baftas.

Referencing this, Whitehall joked: “We also invited Paddington Bear to give out an award tonight, like he did at the Baftas.”

Speaking to Happy Mondays members Shaun Ryder and Mark Berry, professionally known as Bez, the comedian quipped: “Though I think it may have been a mistake putting him on your table this evening.

“He’s had a little too much marmalade.”

The camera then panned to reveal two bear legs wearing bright red wellington boots hanging out from underneath the table.

Whitehall made the gag as he introduced Mark Ronson (Ian West/PA)

– A jab at Lady Victoria Beckham

Ahead of musician Mark Ronson’s performance during the ceremony, Whitehall made a jab at Lady Victoria Beckham.

The Spice Girl and fashion designer hit the headlines since the start of the year after her eldest son Brooklyn claimed in a post on Instagram that his mother “hijacked” his first dance with his wife at his wedding and danced “inappropriately” on him.

Referencing this, Whitehall said: “It’s now time for a very special performance from a musical genius whose fingerprints have been over practically every hit album of the past two decades.”

He added: “Manchester, prepare to throw shapes like you’re Victoria Beckham during a first dance – it’s Mark Ronson.”