Radio 2 in the Park heading to Stirling this summer

Radio 2’s flagship live music event will take place in Stirling this summer.

The Radio 2 in the Park festival will take place at City Park over three days from Friday August 7 to Sunday August 9.

Presenter Scott Mills announced the news on Radio 2’s Breakfast Show on Friday.

The event is expected to bring some of the biggest UK and international musicians to Stirling, along with Radio 2 presenters.

Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said: “Everyone in the Radio 2 presenter family is hugely excited to be heading to Stirling for our Radio 2 in the Park weekend.

“When they all found out together that we were going to Scotland, a cheer rang out across the room.

“We’re now busy building a line-up of some of the world’s most loved artists to perform live for tens of thousands of people in the park, as well as for millions of listeners and viewers at home or on the move.”

Tens of thousands of music fans are expected to attend the event.

Mills said it is an “absolute treat” the event will take place in Stirling.

Scott Mills said Scottish crowds are ‘the best’ (PA)

He said: “Every time I’ve DJ-ed in Scotland, I received the warmest welcome, so I truly cannot wait for what promises to be the most brilliant weekend in August. A Scottish crowd is the best crowd.

“Stirling – we’re coming for you.”

Radio 2 in the Park will be broadcast on Radio 2, BBC Sounds and iPlayer.

Stirling Council leader Susan McGill said the event will provide a boost for the area.

She said: “We can’t wait to welcome fans and artists to our amazing city for an unforgettable celebration of world-class live music set to the stunning backdrop of Stirling Castle.

“While Stirling has a proud track record of successfully staging major music events, Radio 2 in the Park will be our biggest one yet, so this is incredibly exciting news and a huge boost for the city and the wider region.

“We will see you there.”