Paul McCartney says his new documentary has let him see ‘so much of Linda’

Sir Paul McCartney has said his new documentary was “wonderful” to watch as it let him see “so much of” his late wife Linda.

Man On The Run, launched on Prime Video on Friday, features interviews with the Beatles star and previously unseen footage and archive material as it chronicles the formation of Wings with Linda, who died of cancer in 1998.

Sir Paul said on his website: “It’s crazy; like a period of my life flashing before my eyes.

Linda and Paul McCartney married in 1969 (PA)

“It’s wonderful because it’s full of different emotions and facets.

“One of the big things for me is seeing so much of Linda, which is great for me and the kids.”

The pair married in 1969 and had three children: photographer Mary, fashion designer Stella and singer-songwriter James.

The Beatles broke up in 1970 and Sir Paul and Linda started Wings in 1971 with former Moody Blues guitarist Denny Laine.

They recorded seven studio albums including Band On The Run in 1973, and achieved 12 UK top 10 singles, including a number one with Mull Of Kintyre, and eight UK top 10 albums.

Sir Paul McCartney on stage at Co-op Live in Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

The band, who split up in 1981, are best known for songs such as Jet, Silly Love Songs and Live And Let Die, the theme to the 1973 James Bond film.

Sir Paul added: “Overall, it’s a success story. The big question after The Beatles was: How do you follow that? Do you not bother? Or if you try, how?

“I think we did it in a particularly madcap way, and that’s what’s good about the film, it shows how we pulled it off.”

Man On The Run is out on Friday on Prime Video.