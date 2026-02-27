Jessie Buckley says motherhood is ‘the best way to wake up in the morning’

Ireland’s award-winning actress Jessie Buckley has spoken of the joy and perspective that motherhood has brought her.

The Hollywood star from Co Kerry gave birth to a daughter last year.

Buckley recently picked up the leading actress Bafta award for her portrayal of William Shakespeare’s wife Agnes Hathaway, historically known as Anne, in Chloe Zhao’s film adaptation of Hamnet and has been nominated for an Oscar for the same performance.

Jessie Buckley will appear as the Bride of Frankenstein in The Bride! (Ian West/PA)

In her latest role, the 36-year-old plays the Bride of Frankenstein in Maggie Gyllenhaal’s horror film The Bride!.

Christian Bale stars as Frankenstein in the movie, which also features Peter Sarsgaard, Jake Gyllenhaal and Penelope Cruz.

It is inspired by the 1935 original, The Bride Of Frankenstein.

Buckley appeared alongside Maggie Gyllenhaal on RTE’s Late, Late Show on Friday night to talk about the movie.

In the pre-recorded interview, the Irish actress, who has not revealed the name of her baby in public, was asked how motherhood is treating her.

“Oh, I love it,” she said.

“I feel so grateful to have her in my life. And it’s the best way to wake up in the morning. It’s the best way to go to bed at night. It puts everything into perspective.

“You know it kind of grounds you, and I’m very lucky to do what I love as a woman, and I’m very lucky to love as a mother, and that’s just an absolute gift to get to recognise myself in both of those things beside each other in this moment.”

The actress will be joined by her family in LA when she attends the Academy Awards (Ian West/PA)

Buckley was asked about the added pressures on her time now that she is a mother.

“I mean, I don’t know if I’ve ever had that much time anyway,” she said.

“I’m not a kind of person that’s lying around waiting for something to happen. I love life. Like, I need life.

“I need the world. I need my mind to be engaged and it’s so brilliant for it to be engaged in so many capacities at this time. Sometimes it’s really tiring. And I some mornings wake up and go ‘I do not know who I am or where I am’.

“And, luckily, I have incredible people around me that, yeah, can hold that place as well, because being a new mom is hard sometimes, like, you know, it’s no joke to be born. And, as a new mom, you’re kind of being born in a new identity, too.

“And I definitely feel that in every capacity of my life right now, and, in some ways, it’s made me really alert to my life and to her life and what we’re going to do together.”

Buckley also revealed that her parents, three sisters and one brother are all set to travel to Los Angeles for the Academy Awards next month.

The Bride! will be released in cinemas in Ireland and the UK from March 6.