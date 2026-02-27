Claudia Winkleman Show teaser revealed

A teaser for Claudia Winkleman’s new BBC chat show reveals how the star is not afraid to make fun of herself as she smears her face with orange paint.

The 32-second clip was released as the BBC announced her first guests will be Hollywood actor Jeff Goldblum, actresses Vanessa Williams and Jennifer Saunders and comedian Tom Allen.

They will join Winkleman on the sofa for the first episode of the series on March 13.

In the video, Winkleman – with her trademark long dark fringe, heavily lined eyes and tanned face – stirs what appears to be a large vat of bright orange paint with a paintbrush.

She looks straight at the camera and says “Yeah”, followed by a pause, then adds: “It’s just still not orange enough.”

Winkleman continues: “Hi, it’s Claude here. I have a new show. I am really getting prepared.

“They want me to tell you it starts on Friday the 13th. Well, I’ve had a good run.”

She then smears a large stripe of orange paint on her cheek with the paintbrush, and adds: “Oh yeah. I’m ready.”

Winkleman, who recently stepped down from presenting Strictly Come Dancing after 15 years, has more recently hosted hit show The Traitors.

Her new programme, which will be filmed in front of a live studio audience, will see Winkleman interview big names each week.

The Claudia Winkleman Show begins on Friday March 13 at 10.40pm on BBC One and iPlayer.