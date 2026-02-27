BBC comedy Ghosts to be made into film

The award-winning BBC comedy Ghosts is to be made into a feature length film.

Actors Lolly Adefope, Charlotte Ritchie and Kiell Smith-Bynoe will all feature in the family adventure Ghosts: The Possession Of Button House.

It has been written and created by the same team behind the hit BBC TV series, including Mathew Baynton, Simon Farnaby, Martha Howe-Douglas, Jim Howick, Laurence Rickard and Ben Willbond.

They said in a joint statement: “We thought we had said goodbye to Button House at the end of the final series.

“We never planned to come back. But when we had the idea for this story, we all got so excited that we couldn’t resist returning to our haunted home for one more adventure.

“We can’t wait to be together and to welcome some brilliant new faces to tell this soul-stirring tale of life and death.”

Ghosts ran for five series on BBC One, with the final episode watched by 7.2 million viewers.

It was the most-watched comedy series of 2023 in the UK, and the US version of the series is currently in its fifth season, with local versions also produced in France, Germany, Australia and Greece.

Filming will begin next month at West Horsley Place near Guildford in Surrey, and on location in the surrounding area.

Eva Yates, director of BBC Film, said: “We are overjoyed to be bringing our beloved Ghosts back once again, this time for a hilarious and cinematic adventure, for the enjoyment of audiences on big and small screen alike.”

Ghosts is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.