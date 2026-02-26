Traveller site opposed by Doc Martin star Martin Clunes gets approval

Wuthering Heights star Martin Clunes has lost his four-year planning battle to stop a permanent Travellers’ site being built on land next to his Dorset home.

The actor, also known for his role as Doc Martin, with some other neighbours in Beaminster, Dorset, had objected to the plans by Theo Langton and Ruth McGill.

The couple, who have lived in a 45ft by 16ft (13.7m by 4.9m) mobile home on land they own at Meerhay for 25 years, applied for planning permission to continue living there permanently.

Officers at Dorset Council had recommended the plans for approval at its western and southern area planning committee in April 2025, but the case was deferred after concerns were raised about the risk of flooding at the site.

But after a flood risk assessment found that any risk of surface water flooding was not great enough during the 100-year estimated “lifetime” of the development, the plans go back before the committee.

Now the committee has voted by seven against two in favour of accepting the plans, along with conditions set by the planning officers.

These include that the alterations to the site can be in place only while Mr Langton and Ms McGill are resident and removed within four months of them no longer “permanently occupying” the property.

And the conditions would limit the number of residential caravans on the site to two.

Planning officer Bob Burden told the committee that the council’s gypsy liaison officer was satisfied that the couple’s movements and attendance of festivals met the definition of Travellers.

He added: “There is a growing and significant unmet need for sites, we simply cannot find sufficient sites for gypsies and Travellers.”

Mr Burden said the impact on neighbouring properties was limited and said: “There’s no unacceptable overlooking privacy issues with this scheme in my view.”

He added the permission would be limited to the use of the couple and added: “If the site ceased to be occupied then the structures would need to be removed.”

John Steel KC, representing Clunes, said: “The applicants are not statutory Travellers, but even assuming they are, they cannot on one hand reject sites offered to them and at the same time benefit from Traveller policy exceptions.”

He added: “Others will follow, others are waiting, there is evidence of this already on adjacent land.

“The strong message will be that those with similar lifestyles can get round the planning system in Dorset.”

Mr Steel continued: “To grant a permanent planning permission would be unlawful, undermine planning policy and be wholly unfair to law-abiding residents.”

Simon Rushton, agent for the applicants who had lived at the site for 21 years, said they had received 47 letters of support as well as from the local town council.

Reverend Jonathan Herbert said he supported the couple’s plans and added that they “maintained a nomadic lifestyle”.

He said: “They are well known and respected among the new Traveller community, without a shadow of a doubt they are are new Travellers.”

Councillor Craig Monks said: “I believe that the officer’s recommendations provide the certainty to those local residents that this land will be used for a particular purpose, for particular people in a particular time.”

Clunes and his wife previously made a submission to the committee expressing their concerns over the proposals, including the recommendation of the council’s gypsy liaison officer that Mr Langton and Ms McGill should be considered as “New Age Travellers”.

An officer’s report to the committee said: “It is very clear they follow and are a part of the New Age Traveller community and have been for many years.

“Although they are not ethnic gypsies, I am more than satisfied they are New Age Travellers and have a lot of friends and support in the new Traveller community.”

In response, Clunes wrote: “It cannot be concluded that the applicants are persons of nomadic habit of life due to them visiting music and other festivals each year to sell items and help set them up.

“This would mean that many, if not all, stallholders at such festivals, as well as the roadies who travel with the festival organisers, retailers and bands would be classed as gypsies and Travellers within the planning definition, which clearly is not the case.”