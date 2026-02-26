New drama to be aired on Kate McCann being made a suspect

A new true crime drama depicts Kate McCann being treated as a suspect in the investigation into the disappearance of her daughter Madeleine.

The feature-length factual drama will be broadcast on 5 and stars Slow Horses actress Laura Bayston in the lead role of Kate McCann.

Madeleine McCann was aged three when she went missing from her family’s holiday apartment in Praia da Luz in southern Portugal in May 2007.

Portuguese detectives made Kate and her husband Gerry suspects or “arguidos” that September, before lifting the status in July the following year.

The new drama, which has the working title Suspect: Kate McCann, focuses on her interrogation by officers and is based on official police material, documentary evidence and recorded testimony.

The 90-minute film is written by award-winning screenwriter and playwright Philip Ralph, and directed by Paula Wittig, who previously directed Black Widow.

Commissioning editor at 5 Dan Louw said: “This fantastic film goes where the cameras couldn’t – behind the closed doors of the interview room – to create a deeply moving drama from documentary evidence.

“Suspect: Kate McCann is one of the most tense, moving and shocking films you will see this year.

“I cannot praise the writing, directing and acting enough – especially a star-making turn from Laura Bayston as Kate McCann.”

The film is the first in a limited-run series that looks at high-profile criminal investigations when the victims themselves become the prime suspects.

The second film, Suspect: The Road Rage Killer, will examine the case of Tracie Andrews, who claimed her fiance had been killed in a road rage attack, but was later found guilty of murdering him herself.

It stars Hollyoaks actress Emma Rigby as Andrews.

Both films have been created by Orchard Studios, and will air on 5 later this year.

Orchard Studios head of programmes Nat Lippiett said: “You might think you know these stories, but these powerful, meticulously researched dramas will surprise viewers by shedding light on the lesser-known moments in these iconic crime cases.”