Lindsay Lohan asks why no-one protected her as a child star

Actress Lindsay Lohan has said she looks back at being under the spotlight when she was younger and asks “why didn’t anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?”

The Mean Girls star told Vogue Arabia about moving to Dubai in 2014 and meeting her husband, Kuwaiti financier Bader Shammas, there.

The pair have a son named Luai, who was born in July 2023.

Describing her relationship with her husband, Lohan told the magazine: “We’re so good together because he’s so calm and I’m like a firecracker. We have a great balance.

“Being in Dubai is very grounding. I get to just spend time with my family. The city gives me a sense of being with what’s most important.”

She also said she enjoyed having more privacy now, adding: “That’s a big breath of fresh air, having to not overthink everything you do every second.”

The actress was just 12 when she starred in The Parent Trap, before going on to play many more roles in her teens including in Freaky Friday and Mean Girls.

She told the magazine: “Now I look back and wonder, ‘Why didn’t anyone just go and take me out of there, protect me more?’

“You don’t know how to do that yourself when you’re a teenager.”

Lohan, who appears on the cover of the magazine and is set to star in upcoming TV series Count My Lies, said she was gaining a “different kind of confidence” as she got older.

“When I was younger, I wasn’t so comfortable saying how I felt about a character and being involved with the process of it,” she said.

“And I love that part now.”

The full exclusive interview will be available in the March anniversary issue of Vogue Arabia.