Anthony McPartlin says he never wants to host the Brit Awards again

TV presenter Anthony McPartlin has said he never wants to host the Brit Awards again.

Along with co-host Declan Donnelly, he has presented the music awards ceremony three times.

McPartlin said the night is fun for nominees but hosting it can be a challenge because everyone just wants to get drunk.

Speaking on their podcast, Hanging Out with Ant & Dec, the pair appeared to be relieved not to be hosting the ceremony this weekend.

McPartlin said: “(We’ve hosted it) three times, never again.

“And the reason why we always say, ‘oh, never again’, it’s not because we don’t believe in the awards. I really do. I think they’re really good for British music.

“It’s actually a really good night if you’re there as somebody who’s been nominated, because we’ve been nominated for a Brit back in the day. That was a fun night. We didn’t win that night.”

The pair met as child actors on CBBC drama Byker Grove, and performed pop music together as PJ & Duncan, including their hit single Let’s Get Ready to Rhumble, which was first released in 1994.

They were nominated in 1995 for the Brit award for best British newcomer but lost out to rock band Oasis.

Ant and Dec (Ian West/PA)

McPartlin said: “It’s a fun night if you’re nominated, it’s a fun night – not necessarily if you’re hosting it though because everybody in the room just wants to get drunk and have a good time and you’re trying to wrangle the whole crowd.

“You are also trying to present a TV show and also all the artists and bands who said they would happily do an interview with you before the show starts always change their mind.”

The Geordie presenting duo are known for hosting ITV’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, Britain’s Got Talent and the gameshow Ant And Dec’s Limitless Win.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will host the Brit Awards on Saturday in Manchester.

Popstar Harry Styles is among the star-studded list of performers who will take the stage during the ceremony, along with Raye, Olivia Dean, Sombr, Mark Ronson and Wolf Alice.