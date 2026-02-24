Guy Ritchie: Revisiting Sherlock Holmes for new TV series was ‘completely fresh’

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie has said revisiting the character of Sherlock Holmes for his upcoming TV series was “completely fresh” for him, and called making the show “a particularly fun ride”.

The 57-year-old is the director and executive producer behind upcoming Prime Video series Young Sherlock, based on the novels by Andrew Lane, which follows the origin story of the fictional detective.

Ritchie, who has previously directed two Sherlock Holmes film adaptations starring Hollywood actor Robert Downey Jr, has praised Sherlock Holmes as a “very unique” character who provides an “infinite pool” of creativity for storytelling.

Guy Ritchie and Jacqui Ainsley attended the premiere (Ian West/PA)

Speaking to the Press Association ahead of the world premiere of the action-packed sleuth series, the star said: “Sherlock Holmes occupies a very unique space, both physical and intellectual, which allows me to delve into an infinite pool of creative juice.

“For me, there are very few characters in the history of literature that occupy that space.

“This is an origin story, so it’s completely it was fresh for me.”

He added: “(Sherlock Holmes) is an endless resource, a creative bounty that you could draw from just simply from the DNA of Conan Doyle’s original premise.”

Author Conan Doyle created the eccentric detective Sherlock Holmes in the late 19th century, and his best-selling book series has since been adapted into many different forms, including the popular BBC TV series titled Sherlock.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin stars in the upcoming series as Sherlock Holmes (Ian West/PA)

Ritchie first visited the character with his film adaptation of the novel, his 2009 film, titled Sherlock Holmes, and its 2011 sequel titled A Game Of Shadows.

Young Sherlock, based on Lane’s best-selling book series of the same name, will follow the crime-solving sleuth, played by Hero Fiennes Tiffin, at 19 years old and solving his first case during his days at Oxford University.

When asked what his favourite part about the upcoming series was, Ritchie said: “If there is going to be a favourite part what it is, is the making of it.

“I enjoy making most of these things – but this was a particularly fun ride.”

He added: “I try and make these things to keep myself entertained.

“And I have quite an immature mind.”

Ritchie wore a simple black turtleneck under a burgundy velvet suit to the event at the Queen Elizabeth Hall, Southbank Centre, London.

(left to right) Matthew Parkhill, Max Irons, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zine Tseng, Donal Finn, Joseph Fiennes and Guy Ritchie at the Young Sherlock world premiere (Ian West/PA)

He also spoke about how the series will aim to bring the popular character of Sherlock Holmes to a range of different audiences.

Ritchie said: “I’m trying to cross two worlds of (the series) being relevant to the contemporary setting, because this is an original story and simultaneously has classical things.

“It’s like trying to balance between having a fruitcake that has nutrition and has enough icing on it as well.”