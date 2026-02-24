Film studio raised immediate concerns about racial slur at Baftas

Warner Bros raised immediate concerns about the racial slur shouted during an appearance by Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo at the Bafta film awards and requested it be removed from the BBC broadcast, the Press Association understands.

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson could be heard shouting as the black Hollywood stars presented the award for special visual effects during the ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Davidson has said he is “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning”, but questions have been raised about how the incident was handled on the night and why it was left in the broadcast, which aired two hours later.

Labour MP Dawn Butler has accused the BBC of “an obvious bias” and a “failure of duty of care”.

The MP for Brent Central said the slur “should never have been aired” and described its broadcast as “painful and unforgivable”.

She has also written to outgoing director-general Tim Davie asking for an explanation on why it was left in.

It is understood people from Warner Bros, the film studio behind Sinners, spoke directly with Bafta staff following the incident during the ceremony and requested it be removed from the broadcast, which aired on the BBC later that night.

It is also understood Warner Bros representatives were reassured this request would be passed on and Bafta was in touch with the studio throughout the evening.

Warner Bros, the BBC, production company Penny Lane and Bafta have been contacted for comment.

Meanwhile, film-maker Jonte Richardson has said he is stepping down as a Bafta judge over the academy’s handling of the incident.

In a statement on LinkedIn, Richardson said: “After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the Bafta emerging talent judging panel.

“The organisation’s handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable.

“I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its black guests, members and the black creative community.

“This is particularly unfortunate given that this year’s cohort boasts some incredible black talent, especially one of my favourite shows of 2025 Just Act Normal.

Michael B Jordan was on stage when the slur was shouted (James Manning/PA)

“However, when an organisation like Bafta, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour.

“I hope Bafta leadership comprehend the damage they and the BBC have caused, and take the necessary steps to ensure their production staff are inclusive enough to prevent such an issue in the future.”

Richardson, who is a champion of diverse voices in the industry, is a director, writer, producer and editor who has worked in both the UK and the US on projects including Channel 4’s Bluefinch and award-winning productions for BET and HBO.

During the broadcast, the awards ceremony’s presenter Alan Cumming apologised for the language viewers may have heard.

In a statement released on Monday night, Bafta apologised for the incident and said it takes “full responsibility” for putting its guests in a “difficult situation”.

Ceremony host Alan Cumming apologised for the language (Ian West/PA)

Bafta also apologised “unreservedly” to Jordan and Lindo, and “to all those impacted”, adding: “We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.”

The statement continued: “We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all.

“We will learn from this and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.”

The BBC apologised for not editing the racial slur out of the broadcast and a spokesperson for the corporation said: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional.

“We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

Robert Aramayo won the leading actor award for I Swear at the Baftas on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

In a statement to the Press Association, Davidson said he chose to leave the auditorium early as he was “aware of the distress my tics were causing”.

According to the NHS, Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes people to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements which, in rare instances, can result in offensive language being used, that cannot be controlled.

It says there is no cure but treatment can help to manage the tics.

Davidson was made an MBE in 2019 for his efforts to increase understanding of Tourette syndrome and help families deal with the condition.

Davidson was at the Baftas representing the film, I Swear, which tells the story of the Scottish campaigner’s life with the condition, which he developed when he was 12.

It stars Robert Aramayo, who won best actor for his performance in the film, which also won best casting. He was also named EE Rising Star.