Film-maker quits as Bafta judge over handling of racist slur at awards ceremony

Film-maker Jonte Richardson has said he is stepping down as a Bafta judge over the academy’s handling of the airing of a racial slur at the film awards.

The director and producer said he would no longer serve on the emerging talent judging panel after Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson shouted out during a presentation by Sinners stars Michael B Jordan and Delroy Lindo.

The 54-year-old could be heard shouting a racial slur as the black Hollywood stars presented the award for special visual effects during the awards ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall on Sunday.

Davidson has said he is “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning”.

Michael B Jordan was on stage when the slur was shouted (James Manning/PA)

In a statement on LinkedIn, Richardson said: “After considerable soul-searching, I feel compelled to withdraw from the Bafta emerging talent judging panel.

“The organisation’s handling of the unfortunate Tourette’s N-word incident last night at the awards was utterly unforgivable.

“I cannot and will not contribute my time, energy and expertise to an organisation that has repeatedly failed to safeguard the dignity of its black guests, members and the black creative community.

“This is particularly unfortunate given that this year’s cohort boasts some incredible black talent, especially one of my favourite shows of 2025 Just Act Normal.

“However, when an organisation like Bafta, with its own long history of systemic racism, refuses to acknowledge the harm inflicted on both the black and disabled communities and offer an appropriate apology, remaining involved would be tantamount to condoning its behaviour.

“I hope Bafta leadership comprehend the damage they and the BBC have caused, and take the necessary steps to ensure their production staff are inclusive enough to prevent such an issue in the future.”

During the broadcast, the awards ceremony’s presenter Alan Cumming apologised for the language viewers may have heard.

In a statement released on Monday night, Bafta apologised for the incident and said it takes “full responsibility” for putting its guests in a “difficult situation”.

Alan Cumming apologised for the language (Ian West/PA)

Bafta also apologised “unreservedly” to Jordan and Lindo, and “to all those impacted,” adding: “We would like to thank Michael and Delroy for their incredible dignity and professionalism.”

The statement continued: “We take full responsibility for putting our guests in a very difficult situation and we apologise to all.

“We will learn from this and keep inclusion at the core of all we do, maintaining our belief in film and storytelling as a critical conduit for compassion and empathy.”

The BBC apologised for not editing the racial slur out of the broadcast and a spokesperson for the corporation said: “Some viewers may have heard strong and offensive language during the Bafta Film Awards.

“This arose from involuntary verbal tics associated with Tourette syndrome, and as explained during the ceremony it was not intentional.

“We apologise that this was not edited out prior to broadcast and it will now be removed from the version on BBC iPlayer.”

Richardson addressed the response by Bafta and the BBC, saying: “TBF the Bafta apology is considerably better than the BBC mumbled sidestepping.

“But the fact that it took 24 hours and intense backlash to get here suggests that despite its claims, Bafta remains inherently unsafe for black and disabled people.

Robert Aramayo won the Leading Actor Award for I Swear at the Baftas on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

“I can almost guarantee the same production company and the same execs will still be in charge of next year’s awards. So claiming to ‘learn from this’ will inevitably be as performative as their desire for inclusion.”

Richardson, who is a champion of diverse voices in the industry, is a director, writer, producer and editor who has worked in both the UK and the US on projects including Channel 4’s Bluefinch and award-winning productions for BET and HBO.

In a statement to the Press Association, Davidson said he chose to leave the auditorium early as he was “aware of the distress my tics were causing”.

According to the NHS, Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes people to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements which, in rare instances, can result in offensive language being used, that cannot be controlled.

It says there is no cure but treatment can help to manage the tics.

Davidson was made an MBE in 2019 for his efforts to increase understanding of Tourette syndrome and help families deal with the condition.

Davidson was at the Baftas representing the film film, I Swear, which tells the story of the Scottish campaigner’s life with the condition, which he developed when he was 12.

It stars Robert Aramayo, who won best actor for his performance in the film, which also won best casting. He was also named EE Rising Star.