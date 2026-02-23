Romeo Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley on catwalk at London Fashion Week

Romeo Beckham and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley were on the catwalk for Burberry’s star-studded London Fashion Week show on Monday.

Beckham and Huntington-Whiteley among the models walking the runway for designer Burberry during its fashion show at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk, London.

Beckham, 23, wore a burgundy ensemble with a fur-trimmed leather jacket contrasting with his light pink shirt. This was paired with burgundy trousers in Burberry’s signature checker pattern and black patent shoes.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley also walked the catwalk on Monday (Lucy North/PA)

Huntington-Whiteley, 38, wore an extravagant knee-length black fur coat with navy highlights, tied at the waist with a leather-look black cord.

The model and actress had simple makeup and her long blonde hair was tucked into the oversized jacket. The look was completed with black trousers and black patent shoes.

A string of A-list celebrities attended the fashion show, including Hollywood stars Barry Keoghan and Jason Statham, supermodel Kate Moss and actress Daisy Edgar-Jones.

Irish actor Keoghan wore a burgundy check jacket over black trousers, accessorised with a black newsboy cap and leather gloves.

Barry Keoghan was among the stars in the audience at the Burberry show (Ian West/PA)

Action-star Statham wore a classic all-black ensemble, layering a long coat over a hooded jacket.

Moss wore a slinky navy silk dress under a knee-length black trench, pairing the simple ensemble with sheer black tights and closed-toe black heels.

The 52-year-old had natural makeup but brought some sparkle with a double-layered silver necklace and gold and blue dangling earrings.

Kate Moss opted for a simple look (Ian West/PA)

Edgar-Jones, who starred in Twisters, also opted for a signature Burberry trench, wearing a long black leather version over a black lace skirt with matching heels.

Also in attendance were American socialite Nicky Hilton, actor Leo Woodall, Bafta-nominee Stellan Skarsgard and actress Jodie Turner-Smith.