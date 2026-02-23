PinkPantheress becomes first woman and youngest to win Brits best producer award

Singer PinkPantheress has become the first woman and youngest ever artist to receive the Brit Awards producer of the year gong.

The 24-year-old, whose real name is Victoria Walker, won the award for her work in 2025, which saw her release her mixtape Fancy That and remix album Fancy Some More? and be nominated for two Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony.

PinkPantheress said: “As the first woman to win this award, I’m grateful to be recognised.

“My music production is the thing I’m proudest of, and I’ve worked really hard at it, so I hope this inspires others to pursue their passion.”

PinkPantheress released a mixtape and a remix album in 2025 (Ian West/PA)

Fancy That featured the viral hits Illegal and Stateside, with PinkPantheress previously having a number two single with Boy’s A Liar in 2022.

Stacey Tang, chairwoman of the 2026 Brit Awards committee and co-president of RCA Records at Sony Music UK, said: “PinkPantheress is both an inventive and instinctive voice in British pop right now.

“As a producer, she’s precise and playful, building bold, boundary-expanding sounds that travel beyond the UK.

“She’s quietly reshaping what modern pop can be, and in doing so, opening the door for a new wave of female producers to step forward.

“Celebrating her at the Brits is both timely and significant.”

Previous winners of the award include Brat producer AG Cook, Fred Again.. and Calvin Harris.

PinkPantheress is also nominated for artist of the year and best dance act at the Brit Awards, which will take place at Manchester’s Co-Op Arena on Saturday.

Olivia Dean and Lola Young are the most nominated acts for this year’s ceremony with five each.

The event will also see performances from artists including Harry Styles, Rosalia and Wolf Alice.

The awards will be hosted by comedian and actor Jack Whitehall and will be broadcast live on Saturday on ITV and ITVX.