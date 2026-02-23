John Davidson ‘deeply mortified’ by ‘involuntary tics’ during Bafta Film Awards

Tourette’s campaigner John Davidson has said he is “deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning” after he shouted a racial slur at the Bafta Film Awards on Sunday night.

The 54-year-old could be heard shouting a racial slur as Sinners actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B Jordan presented the award for special visual effects during the awards ceremony at London’s Royal Festival Hall.

In a statement to the Press Association, Davidson said he chose to leave the auditorium early as he was “aware of the distress my tics were causing”.

Michael B Jordan was onstage when the slur was shouted (James Manning/PA)

Davidson said: “I wanted to thank Bafta and everyone involved in the awards last night for their support and understanding and inviting me to attend the broadcast.

“I appreciated the announcement to the auditorium in advance of the recording, warning everyone that my tics are involuntary and are not a reflection of my personal beliefs.

“I was heartened by the round of applause that followed this announcement and felt welcomed and understood in an environment that would normally be impossible for me.”

During the broadcast, the awards ceremony’s presenter Alan Cumming apologised for the language viewers may have heard.

Host Alan Cumming issued an apology for the language viewers may have heard (Ian West/PA)

Referencing this, Davidson said: “In addition to the announcement by Alan Cumming, the BBC and Bafta, I can only add that I am, and always have been deeply mortified if anyone considers my involuntary tics to be intentional or to carry any meaning.

“I was in attendance to celebrate the film of my life, I Swear, which more than any film or TV documentary, explains the origins, condition, traits and manifestations of Tourette syndrome.”

“I have spent my life trying to support and empower the Tourette’s community and to teach empathy, kindness and understanding from others and I will continue to do so.

“I chose to leave the auditorium early into the ceremony as I was aware of the distress my tics were causing.”

According to the NHS, Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes people to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements, which in rare incidences can result in offensive language being used, that cannot be controlled.

It says there is no cure but treatment can help to manage the tics.