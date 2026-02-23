Harry Styles to pull ‘double duty’ on Saturday Night Live

Former One Direction star Harry Styles has announced he will serve as both host and musical guest on long-running US sketch show Saturday Night Live (SNL).

The announcement comes ahead of the release of the singer’s highly anticipated fourth album, titled Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally, which will be released next Friday.

The 32-year-old will appear on the March 14 episode of SNL marking his second time pulling “double duty” on the show, having previously done so in 2019.

Grammy-winner Styles shared a photo with his almost 50 million followers on Instagram on Monday, which saw his name in both the host and musical guest slot.

Referencing the city where the popular sketch show is filmed, the singer wrote in the caption: “I love NYC. March 14.”

American broadcast company NBC has since confirmed the news.

Styles has hit the headlines recently after a string of announcements surrounding the release of his long-awaited, new record.

The star shot to number one on the UK Official Singles Chart after the release of his first single in four years, Aperture, last month.

Styles has also recently announced his next global tour, with dates in London, Amsterdam, New York, Sao Paulo, Mexico City, Melbourne, and Sydney, starting in May.

On Saturday, the singer will take the stage at Manchester’s Co-Op Live venue to perform at the Brit Awards.

Styles launched his solo career after he, and fellow One Direction members Niall Horan, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, went on hiatus in 2016, almost a year after Zayn Malik left the group.

The Worcestershire-born star released his self-titled debut solo album in 2017, followed by Fine Line in 2019, and Harry’s House (2022) – with the first and third releases reaching number one in the UK charts.

Styles has had three UK number one singles as a solo artist with As It Was, Sign Of The Times and Aperture, and has won multiple Grammy and Brit awards.