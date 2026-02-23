Glasgow film director to receive award for outstanding achievements in industry

A Bafta-winning movie-maker from Glasgow is to receive an award from a film festival in her home city for her outstanding contribution to the industry.

Lynne Ramsay, 56, is to receive the cinema city honorary award from the Glasgow Film Festival (GFF) on March 6.

Ms Ramsay, who grew up in the Maryhill area of the city, is best-known for films such as We Need to Talk About Kevin, Die My Love and You Were Never Really Here.

The cinema city honorary award celebrates those who have made outstanding contributions to the film industry.

Previous recipients include Viggo Mortensen and James McAvoy, who is also due to feature in this year’s festival for the UK premiere of California Schemin’, the first film the actor has directed.

Paul Gallagher, festival head of programme, said: “Lynne Ramsay is one of a very small number of film-makers who have the seemingly miraculous power of taking a unique vision in their minds and creating it onscreen exactly as they imagined.

“Her films have changed our understanding of what cinema can do and be. We are delighted to recognise her genius by giving her Glasgow Film Festival’s highest honour with this year’s cinema city award.”

The award will be given to Ms Ramsay at a special in conversation event, named From Page to Pulse.

James McAvoy’s directorial debut will feature at this year’s Glasgow Film Festival (Ian West/PA)

Samantha Bennett, Glasgow Film Festival industry manager, said: “It is a true honour to welcome a homegrown talent of Lynne’s calibre to the Industry Focus programme.

“We know her talk will be an inspiring moment for the Scottish industry as an opportunity to not only hear her insights, but to celebrate her outstanding contribution to cinema.”

The 22nd edition of GFF takes place between February 25 and March 8, hosting 126 films across 12 days, including 16 world, European and international premieres, 68 UK premieres and 18 Scottish premieres, with titles from 44 countries and six continents.

The Industry Focus conference for screen industries runs as part of the festival between March 2 and 6.

Tickets to the event will go on sale at 12.40pm on Tuesday February 24.