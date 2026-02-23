Ex-Love Islander Camilla Thurlow meets with Prime Minister to discuss Send reform

Former Love Island star Camilla Thurlow has met with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to discuss the Government’s planned special educational needs and disabilities (Send) reforms.

As part of major reforms to the system set to begin from the end of this decade, the Government published plans to reform the Send system in England on Monday.

In a post to her 1.4 million Instagram followers, the influencer shared a series of videos of herself talking to the Prime Minister about the proposed changes.

In the video, the reality TV star asked Sir Keir about the four-tier structured support model proposed by the Government to try and reduce reliance on education, health and care plans (EHCPs).

The new Government plans state that by 2035 only children with the most complex needs will qualify EHCPs, which are a document given to children and young people aged up to 25 with complex additional needs to provide them with extra support at school.

Sir Keir told Thurlow that “nothing is going to change until the new system is in place”, adding: “We’re going to change the system, but we’re building the new architecture around what we’ve got.

“We’ll only change it when the new system is in place, ready to go, and we’ve tried and tested it so that we know it’s there.”

In a second video, Thurlow was seen discussing the early support measures that may be offered to schools before these reforms are due to take place.

Sir Keir said the Government will invest in resources to help put support in place, adding: “This is not about individual parents having to fight for every single thing and try to enforce it, which is the current position.

“We have to acknowledge just how awful that has been for parents, absolutely awful. This is about changing the system so culturally it works differently.”

In a third post, the former reality star was seen discussing the delays in the current Send system with Sir Keir, who said the new reforms will try to change this.

Love Island stars Jamie Jewitt and Camilla Thurlow tied the knot in 2021 (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

He added: “It’s not an unreasonable ask to say, ‘I want a system that works for my child, to allow them to go as far as their talent or need or ability will take them – whatever support they need’.

“It shouldn’t be a constant battle. It’s got to be something which is done in a different way.”

Thurlow wrote the same caption beneath each post, which read: “Understandably, we parents have had our concerns around Send reform and what it means for our children.

“Today, I had the opportunity to spend 10 minutes with the Prime Minister about what the plan outlined in the white paper will truly mean.

“Time and funding being invested in providing children with the support they rightly deserve is so important, but so too are your voices in ensuring that funding makes the greatest difference in protecting our children’s happiness, mental health and future opportunities.”

Thurlow also spoke about her youngest daughter, Nora, who she revealed was diagnosed with autism in 2025.

She said she struggled to find questions that would cover every concern she had about the Government’s proposed reforms, adding: “I owe so much to all of you, who have stood with us ever since we have shared Nora’s diagnosis, and have been so generous in sharing your own experiences, both the good and challenging.

“There is nothing more raw than a parent explaining their hopes for their child, and how that relates to your own.”

Thurlow continued: “As the white paper now enters a 12-week consultation period, this is the time for us to absorb the information, and for young people, Send parents and teachers to be heard.”

She concluded the post by thanking her followers for their support for herself, her daughter and their family.

Thurlow met her now-husband, Jamie Jewitt, during their season together on ITV reality show Love Island in 2017.

The couple tied the knot in 2021 and have three children together – Nell, Nora and Brodie.

In a post on Instagram last year, Thurlow revealed that their daughter Nora had been diagnosed with autism, and ever since she has been using her platform to raise awareness for the condition.