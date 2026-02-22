Wunmi Mosaku hails representation in Sinners as she reflects on Bafta win

British-Nigerian actress Wunmi Mosaku has said she is “really grateful” for the representation in the film Sinners after winning a Bafta for her performance.

The 39-year-old took home the award for best supporting actress for the historical crime-drama-turned-horror at the 79th Bafta Film Awards on Sunday night.

Speaking during her winner’s press conference, the actress said the response from “black women feeling seen” from her role, has made her feel a sense of “kinship” to her community.

Wunmi Mosaku was ‘so happy’ for director and writer Ryan Coogler (Ian West/PA)

Mosaku said: “It always feels good when you walk into a room and you’re not the only one.

“It always feels good when you feel like your story and your experience is being represented with integrity and creativity.

“Since the film came out, just seeing the response of black women feeling seen, loved, valued, treasured, and the power of our ancestry and the spirituality,” she added.

“For me, seeing that response made me realise how lonely I felt and all of a sudden these women were in my life who I’d never met, I felt a kinship to.”

Wunmi Mosaku and Tash Moseley (Ian West/PA)

Mosaku, who is the first black British winner of the supporting actress category, won a Bafta TV Award in 2017 for best supporting actress for her role as Gloria Taylor in Damilola, Our Loved Boy.

The star, who is heavily pregnant, beat nominees including Teyana Taylor for One Battle After Another and Emily Watson for Hamnet.

Speaking about her victory, Mosaku said: “I was like, ‘that can’t be right’. I was really shocked, and I lost my breath and couldn’t quite believe it.”

In her acceptance speech, she star said: “Thank you Bafta for this incredible honour.

“To my daughter, you are my greatest teacher. I am so proud of you, everything begins and ends with you.”

Referencing her role in the highly acclaimed vampire film, Mosaku said: “I found a part of myself in Annie, a part of my hopes, my ancestral power and connection, parts I thought I had lost or tried to dim as an immigrant trying to fit in.”

Addressing the film’s American writer and director Ryan Coogler, she told him: “I felt the presence of the ancestors’ pride and joy daily on your set.”

Ryan Coogler with Sinners’ producers, Zinzi Coogler and Sev Ohanian (Ian West/PA)

Shortly after her victory, Sinners won the award for best original screenplay, with Coogler accepting the prize.

Mosaku found out about the victory while speaking in the winners’ room, tearfully adding: “I’m so happy for (Coogler).”

When asked what makes him so special, she said: “He credits everyone who’s ever poured into him. He doesn’t take it all with, like, ego.

“He lets everyone know on the set they are so important and we can’t do it without them.

“That’s what makes Ryan so special.”