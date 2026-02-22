Who are the big winners at the 2026 Bafta Film Awards?
One Battle After Another won two of the biggest awards of the evening.
The full list of winners at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards are:
Best Film
One Battle After Another
Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Best Supporting Actress
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear
Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Film Not In The English Language
Sentimental Value
Outstanding British Film
Hamnet
Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
EE Rising Star
Robert Aramayo
Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash
Children’s and Family Film
Boong
Production Design
Frankenstein
Makeup and Hair
Frankenstein
Best Documentary
Mr Nobody against Putin
Best British Short Film
This Is Endometriosis
British Short Animation
Two Black Boys In Paradise
Best Original Screenplay
Sinners
Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Akinola Davies Jr and Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow
Casting
I Swear
Editing
One Battle After Another
Best Animated Film
Zootropolis 2
Best Sound
F1
Original Score
Sinners
Best Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another
Best Costume Design
Frankenstein
Cinematography
One Battle After Another