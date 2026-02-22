Who are the big winners at the 2026 Bafta Film Awards?

The full list of winners at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards are:

Best Film

One Battle After Another

Leading Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Leading Actor

Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Film Not In The English Language

Sentimental Value

Outstanding British Film

Hamnet

Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

EE Rising Star

Robert Aramayo

Special Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire And Ash

Children’s and Family Film

Boong

Production Design

Frankenstein

Makeup and Hair

Frankenstein

Best Documentary

Mr Nobody against Putin

Best British Short Film

This Is Endometriosis

British Short Animation

Two Black Boys In Paradise

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer

Akinola Davies Jr and Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow

Casting

I Swear

Editing

One Battle After Another

Best Animated Film

Zootropolis 2

Best Sound

F1

Original Score

Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein