Who are the big winners at the 2026 Bafta Film Awards?

One Battle After Another won two of the biggest awards of the evening.

By contributor Lauren Del Fabbro, Press Association Entertainment Reporter
Published
Supporting image for story: Who are the big winners at the 2026 Bafta Film Awards?
Lakshimipriya Devi and Ritesh Sidhwani pose with their award after winning the best children’s and family film for Boong with Alan McAlex, Farhan Akhtar and Paddington Bear (Ian West/PA)

The full list of winners at the 2026 British Academy Film Awards are:

Best Film
One Battle After Another

Leading Actress
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Best Supporting Actress
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Leading Actor
Robert Aramayo – I Swear

Best Supporting Actor
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Film Not In The English Language
Sentimental Value

Outstanding British Film
Hamnet

Director
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

EE Rising Star
Robert Aramayo

Special Visual Effects
Avatar: Fire And Ash

Children’s and Family Film
Boong

Production Design
Frankenstein

Makeup and Hair
Frankenstein

Best Documentary
Mr Nobody against Putin

Best British Short Film
This Is Endometriosis

British Short Animation
Two Black Boys In Paradise

Best Original Screenplay
Sinners

Outstanding Debut By A British Writer, Director Or Producer
Akinola Davies Jr and Wale Davies – My Father’s Shadow

Casting
I Swear

Editing
One Battle After Another

Best Animated Film
Zootropolis 2

Best Sound
F1

Original Score
Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay
One Battle After Another

Best Costume Design
Frankenstein

Cinematography
One Battle After Another