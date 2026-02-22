Stellan Skarsgard, Warwick Davis and Alan Cumming lead early Bafta arrivals

Stellan Skarsgard, Warwick Davis and Alan Cumming were among the early arrivals at this year’s 79th British Academy Film Awards.

Scottish actor Cumming arrived on the red carpet with a pink, blue and white headpiece on the back of his slicked black hair, wearing a long black suit jacket which faded into green and cream trim at the bottom.

The 60-year-old actor, writer and presenter – known for hosting the US version of The Traitors and starring in American drama The Good Wife – will helm the event at the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday.

Alan Cumming wore an unusual headpiece at the Baftas on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

Sentimental Value actor Skarsgard, 74, arrived wearing a classic black tuxedo and posed for photos on the red carpet with his wife, film producer Megan Everett-Skarsgard.

The Norwegian film is up for six Bafta nominations, with Skarsgard in the running for best supporting actor for his role as a film director past his prime.

Meanwhile, Davis wore an eye-catching hot pink shirt under his black tuxedo, standing out among the stars on the red carpet.

At last year’s ceremony, the 56-year-old actor was given Bafta’s highest honour and was awarded the Bafta Fellowship for his performing and advocacy work.

Chase Infiniti wore a burgundy dress at the Baftas (Ian West/PA)

Elsewhere on the red carpet, American actress Chase Infiniti wore a simple burgundy dress with a bandeau top, leading into a flared mermaid skirt.

The 25-year-old actress is nominated for a best actress Bafta, despite her snub by the Academy, for Paul Thomas Anderson’s film One Battle After Another.

Also among the stars was actress Kerry Washington, who is best known for starring in American TV drama series Scandal.

Wunmi Mosaku wore a shimmering bright blue dress on the red carpet (Ian West/PA)

Sinners star Wunmi Mosaku wore a shimmering bright blue dress, complemented by her matching blue eyeshadow, as she walked the red carpet.

The British-Nigerian actress, 39, is up for best supporting actress for her starring role in Ryan Coogler’s historical crime drama turned horror – which is the second most-nominated film with 13 nods.

The Emmy-award winner wore a black gown with a sequinned, sparkly top leading into a floor-length, flowing skirt, and paired the outfit with a glamorous updo and simple makeup.

Paddington Bear strutted across the red carpet on Sunday (Ian West/PA)

Paddington Bear – from the West End production – was also seen among the talent on the red carpet, wowing crowds in his signature ensemble: a bright blue duffel coat and red bucket hat.

The ceremony will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 7pm.