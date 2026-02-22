Simon Harris congratulates Jessie Buckley after historic Bafta win

The Tanaiste has congratulated Jessie Buckley for her historic Bafta win.

Posting on X after she received the best actress award at Sunday night’s ceremony, Simon Harris said: “History made!

“Jessie wins the BAFTA for Best Actress, a first for Ireland!”

He added: “Massive congratulations to her on a truly remarkable achievement.

“Hard luck to Paul Mescal too but another nomination is a testament to just how much Irish talent is lighting up screens globally.”

Buckley, who was born in Killarney, Co Kerry, received the award for her performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in the movie Hamnet.

She starred opposite Dublin-born Mescal, who played the bard.

He was nominated in the best supporting actor category but lost out to Sean Penn, who appeared in One Battle After Another.

Buckley was presented with her best actress award by fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy at the British Academy Film Awards ceremony in London.

Joining in the celebrations was Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald.

She posted on X: “Comhghairdeas to Kerry’s Jessie Buckley on her big win tonight!

“A sublime talent who has made Ireland so incredibly proud.”