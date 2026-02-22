Paddington presents ‘sticky’ Bafta award

Paddington Bear has presented the award for best children’s and family film at the Baftas.

The Prince and Princess of Wales could both be seen grinning in the audience as the bear handed over the Bafta trophy to the makers of Boong.

Paddington – who was appearing from the production currently being shown in the West End – had earlier been seen on the red carpet, wowing crowds in his signature ensemble of bright blue duffel coat and red bucket hat.

Introducing him to the stage, the event’s host Alan Cumming described him as a “double national treasure – not just a British one but a Peruvian one too”.

Paddington walked out to great cheers and told the audience: “Mrs Brown says me giving this award is something of a first for Bafta, the first bear to present a Bafta.

“I’m also the first presenter to get marmalade all over a Bafta.

“I was going to lick it off, but apparently that is not very good manners.”

Lakshimipriya Devi and Ritesh Sidhwani pose with their award after winning the award for children’s and family film for Boong with Alan McAlex, Farhan Akhtar and Paddington Bear (Ian West/PA)

He added: “I’m meant to open the envelope but it’s not easy with paws, but bear with me.

“The slightly sticky Bafta goes to Boong.”

Boong tells the story of a schoolboy of the same name in Manipur, north-eastern India.

The West End musical adaptation of Paddington was written by McFly star Tom Fletcher and is based on the Michael Bond book A Bear Called Paddington and the 2014 film Paddington.

The show has received rave reviews since it first opened at the Savoy Theatre in December.