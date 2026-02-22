Fundraiser for Eric Dane’s family surpasses 250,000 dollars

A fundraiser has raised 250,000 dollars (£185,466) for the late Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane’s family.

Dane, who also starred in Euphoria, died at the age of 53, less than a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

Following his diagnosis, a fundraiser was set up by friends of Dane and his family to raise money for his wife, Rebecca Gayheart and their two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia.

Brad Falchuck, Glee co-creator and husband of Gwyneth Paltrow, donated 10,000 dollars (£7,418)

The fundraiser said: “It is with profound sadness that we share the loss of Eric Dane after a hard-fought battle with ALS, leaving behind his devoted wife, Rebecca, and his two teenage daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the center of his world.

“Following his diagnosis, Eric became a passionate spokesperson for the ALS community, using his voice and platform to advocate for fellow patients and to push for greater awareness.

“Even as his own health declined, he remained deeply committed to helping others facing the same devastating disease.

“As his illness progressed far more quickly than anyone could have imagined, Eric’s friends have come together to create this GoFundMe to support his girls and their future needs.

“Any contribution, no matter the size, will help provide stability during this incredibly difficult time and in the future for Eric’s wonderful daughters.”

Gayheart shared a photo of the GoFundMe on her Instagram stories at its launch, captioning it: “Thank-you everyone”.

The US actor’s death was confirmed on Friday by his representatives in a statement to Associated Press that said he had been surrounded by friends and family.

Tributes have poured out from across Hollywood including from his co-star Patrick Dempsey who told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio that the actor was the “funniest man” and a “joy to work with”.

Dane is best known for playing the fan favourite Dr Mark ‘McSteamy’ Sloan on the long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy from 2006 until 2012, with a guest appearance in 2021.

He more recently starred in the HBO hit drama Euphoria alongside Jacob Elordi and Zendaya, playing the conflicted antagonist Cal Jacobs.

Dane is also known for his roles in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley & Me and Valentine’s Day and between 2014 and 2018 he played Tom Chandler in post-apocalyptic action series The Last Ship.

ALS is the most common form of motor neurone disease, a terminal condition that progressively robs people of muscle control with most people living three to five years after diagnosis.

In 2025, Dane went public with the news he had been diagnosed with ALS, later using his platform to advocate for greater awareness of the disease.