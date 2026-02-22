From Scampi Fries to Shakespeare: Best moments at the Baftas

From Kylie Jenner being propositioned with a Jammy Dodger, to KPop Demon Hunters singer Rei Ami’s love for Paddington, here are some of the most funny and memorable moments from the 79th British Academy Film Awards.

– Alan Cumming’s snacks

One of the most amusing – and bizarre – sections of host Alan Cumming’s presenting duties came when he ventured into the star-studded audience to dish out some snacks.

“People were starting to get a bit peckish. I could tell their blood-sugar levels were crashing so I thought I’d come out and hand out some very British snacks,” he said, wielding a basket.

Alan Cumming handed out crisps to celebrities at the award ceremony (James Manning/PA)

After handing best actress nominee Emma Stone a packet of Hula Hoops, which she described as “divine”, he passed Stormzy some of his “favourite” crisps – Skips.

Moving on to best actor nominee Timothee Chalamet sitting beside Kylie Jenner, he asked the bemused-looking couple: “Can I interest you in a packet of Scampi Fries?”

“Kylie – have you ever had your gums around a giant Jammie Dodger?” Cumming added before passing her one.

He then handed fellow best actor nominee Leonardo Di Caprio a snack.

“Leo, here you are. I think – how do you like the idea of an Oatie Hobnob Flapjack?”

“That sounds fantastic,” the Hollywood star replied.

– ‎Dame Emma Thompson’s likeness to a former British prime minister

Later on in the ceremony, the 2026 Bafta Fellowship Award was presented to Dame Donna Langley – the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio – for her contribution to film and television.

A pre-recorded video of Dame Emma Thompson was shown to the ceremony, with the camera zoomed in on her face.

Dame Emma told her: “I haven’t got any make up on. I look like Boris Johnson. Dame Langley, it’s me Dame Thompson in my kitchen.”

She told Dame Donna of the award that “no one could deserve it more”.

– Paddington’s number one fan

The singing stars behind hit film KPop Demon Hunters sang during the event – their first live performance together outside of the US.

Ahead of the ceremony starting, members of the group were interviewed on the red carpet and told that Paddington had been spotted among the guests.

Band member Rei Ami looked startled and then delighted as she exclaimed: “Can we meet Paddington? Where’s Paddington? I want to make a Tik Tok with Paddington.”

– Actress Mia McKenna-Bruce outing herself as a surprise Ronan Keating fan

Also interviewed on the red carpet was Persuasion actress Mia McKenna-Bruce, who was asked what tips she would give to nominees.

Paddington Bear attending the 79th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

McKenna-Bruce, who was herself the recipient of the Bafta Rising Star Award in 2024, answered: “It’s a rollercoaster, so just try to ride it.”

Asked if she meant Ronan Keating, she replied: “There we go. I knew someone would get it.”

And when they suggested he has lots of “bangers,” she added enthusiastically: “Yes. He really does.”

– Cumming’s Zoom call

The ceremony began with a pre-recorded skit involving Cumming and several stars including Warwick Davies and young Hamnet actor Jacobi Jupe taking part in a Zoom call.

Cumming asked for their help to ensure a wider audience for the Baftas broadcast.

Twelve-year-old Jupe then asked “what’s BBC One?”, before adding: “Oh, television – I think I watched that once. It’s like a big phone, right?”

– Jessie Buckley’s emotional speech

Many tears were shed by Jessie Buckley as she stepped up to receive her best actress award for her role as William Shakespeare’s wife in Hamnet.

Jessie Buckley poses with the leading actress award for Hamnet during the 79th British Academy Film Awards (Ian West/PA)

The film was directed by Chloe Zhao, who also looked emotional when the camera panned around to show her in the audience.

“I love you,” she mouthed repeatedly to Buckley as she made her speech.

Zhao was herself nominated for best director for the film, but lost out to Paul Thomas Anderson for One Battle After Another.

– Robert Aramayo’s two big wins

And another outpouring of emotion could be seen when British actor Robert Aramayo was named best actor only shortly after finding out he was the winner of the EE Rising Star award.

Aramayo defeated Hollywood heavyweights including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and Ethan Hawke for the best actor prize for his starring role in I Swear, the real-life story of a man with Tourette syndrome growing up in 1980s Scotland.

The shock on his face was palpable and was matched only by the elation shown on his family’s faces as they hugged him in the audience before he walked to the stage to make his second speech of the night.