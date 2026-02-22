Emma Thompson leads tributes to Bafta Fellowship recipient Donna Langley

The Prince of Wales, Dame Emma Thompson and Tom Cruise have led tributes honouring Dame Donna Langley, who received the 2026 Bafta Fellowship award.

Dame Donna, the first British woman to run a major Hollywood studio, was recognised for her contribution to film and television during the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony on Sunday night.

Dame Donna Langley was awarded the Bafta Fellowship award and was praised by A-list stars including Dame Emma Thompson and Tom Cruise (James Manning/PA)

Before the presentation, leading figures from across the industry praised the film executive in a video montage that included filmmakers Steven Spielberg and Christopher Nolan.

Dame Emma recorded her video from her kitchen and joked that without any makeup, she looked like the former prime minister Boris Johnson before praising Dame Donna.

She said: “No one could deserve it more.

“You wield your extraordinary power with dignity, grace, wisdom and taste.

“I love you and aspire to be you.”

Cruise said: “You inspire others.

“It takes tremendous dedication, patience, passion, dignity and integrity to do it well.”

Dame Donna was born on the Isle of Wight and arrived in Los Angeles some 30 years ago with no contacts in the entertainment industry.

She now oversees creative strategy, business operations, production, acquisitions, marketing and distribution across all NBCUniversal entertainment programming.

The Prince of Wales, who introduced the award, praised the film executive for advocating for British talent abroad and being a “shining light” to those just starting out in the industry.

Jane Millichip, chief executive of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, and the Prince of Wales (Jaimi Joy/PA)

He said: “Her determination and commitment have driven her to become one of the most influential and respected figures in the entertainment industry.

“She has championed films but has shaped culture and is responsible for some of our most beloved franchises.

“Dame Donna has also been a tireless advocate for British talent abroad, ensuring our storytellers, performers and creators are seen, supported and celebrated on the world stage.

“She is a shining light to all those starting in the creative industries, showing that anything is possible.”

Accepting her award, Dame Donna said she was grateful to every person who opened a door for her in the early days of her career.

She said: “As we move forward, let’s remember the future of this business is not something that happens to us, it’s something we shape by the risks we take and the people we back.

“So let us continue to adapt and be resilient and make room for new voices.”