Congratulations pour in for Jessie Buckley after Bafta win

The Taoiseach and Tanaiste have led congratulations to Jessie Buckley after her win at Sunday night’s Bafta awards ceremony.

Buckley, received the award for her performance as Agnes, William Shakespeare’s wife, in the movie Hamnet.

The Irish leader Micheal Martin posted online saying: “Congratulations Jessie Buckley on a richly deserved Best Actress Bafta for your performance in Hamnet.

The Taoiseach added: “Incredibly positive to see Irish talent continuing to shine on the global stage.”

The country’s deputy leader Simon Harris posted “History made!” on X.

The Tanaiste said: “Jessie wins the BAFTA for Best Actress, a first for Ireland!”

He added: “Massive congratulations to her on a truly remarkable achievement.

“Hard luck to Paul Mescal too but another nomination is a testament to just how much Irish talent is lighting up screens globally.”

Jessie Buckley poses with the Leading Actress Award for ‘Hamnet’ (Ian West/PA)

Dublin-born Mescal, who played the bard, was nominated in the best supporting actor category but lost out to Sean Penn, who appeared in One Battle After Another.

Buckley was presented with her best actress award by fellow Irish actor Cillian Murphy at the British Academy Film Awards ceremony in London.

Those who have known the Co Kerry performer from her earliest acting days also joined in the celebrations.

Marie Moloney, of Killarney Musical Society, first met Buckley when she joined their children’s chorus aged nine.

She said: “She’s done her family proud, she’s done her town proud and she’s done her country very proud”.

Ms Moloney added the group are “getting used to” Buckley’s wins adding: “We nearly expected at this stage, but of course, it was wonderful.

“She’s very talented, very, very talented.”

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald added her congratulations with a post on X: “Comhghairdeas to Kerry’s Jessie Buckley on her big win tonight!

“A sublime talent who has made Ireland so incredibly proud.”