Chuckle Brother Paul Elliott to travel across UK for Marie Curie fundraiser

Comedian Paul Elliott, known as one half of the Chuckle Brothers, will be travelling across the UK next month as he takes part in Marie Curie’s biggest annual fundraiser.

Elliott, 78, aims to raise £40,000 for charity as he travels from John O’Groats to Land’s End for the 40th anniversary of the Great Daffodil Appeal.

Elliott has been an official ambassador for Marie Curie since October 2016, and the charity’s nurses provided end-of-life care to his brother, Barry, who died from bone cancer aged 73 in 2018.

Elliott said the charity was ‘very close to his heart’ as its nurses helped care for his brother Barry before his death in 2018 (Artur Tixiliski/Marie Curie/PA)

Marie Curie depends on fundraising and public donations, and provides end-of-life care for people with an illness from which they are likely to die, as well as supporting family and friends.

Elliott said he was “incredibly proud” to be an ambassador for the charity, adding: “Marie Curie helped care for my brother Barry at the end of his life in 2018, so it’s a charity very close to my heart.

“When you think about it, there’s only one chance to give someone the best possible end of life. That’s why the Great Daffodil Appeal is so important.

“Every penny raised will help Marie Curie provide expert end-of-life care and support to people with a terminal illness and those close to them.”

The children’s TV star and entertainer said he wanted to do something “big” and “fun” to commemorate the 40th anniversary of the fundraiser.

Paul Elliott with the Marie-Curie branded Chuckle Bike, dubbed the Daff Bike (Artur Tixiliski/Marie Curie/PA)

He will be making stops on his tour of the UK on the Daff Bike, a Marie-Curie branded version of the Chuckle Bike – a two-seater pedal car featured in ChuckleVision.

The entertainer is best known for starring in the BBC children’s programme with his brother, Barry, which was known for spawning catchphrases including “To me, to you” and “Oh dear, oh dear”.

He added: “Whilst I’d love to be able to cycle the iconic John O’Groats to Land’s End route like so many incredible fundraisers do, I’m really excited to get to travel the route with the Daff Bike, raise lots of money for the charity and meet as many Marie Curie supporters, volunteers and staff as possible to say a huge thank you – from me to you.”

Elliott’s tour of the UK will kick off on March 3, with stops in Glasgow, Bradford, Birmingham, Penarth, Exeter and Plymouth, before his final stop in Land’s End on March 11.

Paul Elliott is best known for starring in slapstick children’s comedy ChuckleVision (Artur Tixiliski/Marie Curie/PA)

Marie Curie chief executive Matthew Reed said: “Every three minutes someone dies without the end-of-life care they need.

“The Great Daffodil Appeal gives Marie Curie the chance to provide expert end of life care and support to more people, whatever their illness. Care that protects someone’s dignity, instead of leaving them alone or in avoidable pain.

“A huge thank you to Paul for taking on this mammoth tour of the UK and thank you to our loyal supporters and volunteers for the last 40 years of support for the Great Daffodil Appeal.”

Elliott has become known for his charitable service, and was made a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the King’s New Year Honours list this year.

He has also appeared on a number of quiz shows for charity, including Pointless Celebrities, Tenable All Stars and Celebrity Mastermind.