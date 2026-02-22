British actor Robert Aramayo named EE Rising Star at Baftas

British actor Robert Aramayo has won the EE Rising Star Bafta.

The 33-year-old was recognised at the 79th British Academy Film Awards ceremony on Sunday following his portrayal of Scottish campaigner for Tourette syndrome John Davidson in the biopic I Swear.

The Kirk Jones film follows Davidson’s life as he grows up in Galashiels, in the Scottish Borders, when he starts to experience tics at age 12.

Accepting the prize, he said: “This is really scary, last time I was at Bafta I dropped the award, so hopefully this will go better.”

He added: “I can’t believe this, it really blows my mind.”

“John Davidson is the most remarkable person I’ve ever met and he believes there is so much more we need to learn about Tourette’s.

“In the words of the film, they need support and understanding.”

He continued: “This means the world to me, I can’t believe it.”

Robert Aramayo used his acceptance speech to praise John Davidson, the inspiration behind his film I Swear(Ian West/PA)

According to the NHS, Tourette syndrome is a condition that causes you to make sudden, repetitive sounds or movements (tics). There is no cure, but treatment can help manage the tics.

Aramayo joins previous recipients, including Sex Education star Emma Mackey, Get Out actor Daniel Kaluuya, Black Panther’s Letitia Wright and Spiderman actor Tom Holland.

His portrayal of Davidson won the actor the British Independent Film Award (Bifa) for best lead performance, beating Cillian Murphy and Jennifer Lawrence.

Originally from Hull, Aramayo graduated from the Juilliard School in New York and has built up a number of film and TV credits, including starring as Elrond in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power TV series.

He also appeared in Annemarie Jacir’s historical drama Palestine 36 and portrayed a young Eddard Stark in Game Of Thrones.