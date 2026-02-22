Shropshire Star
Close

Bafta red carpet in pictures: Gorgeous gowns, stylish suits and a duffle coat

The Bafta film awards at the Royal Festival Hall invited all the big stars, including Paddington bear

By contributor Press Association
Published
Supporting image for story: Bafta red carpet in pictures: Gorgeous gowns, stylish suits and a duffle coat
Paddington Bear dressed down for the Bafta red carpet in his traditional red hat and blue duffle coat (Ian West/PA)

The biggest night in the British film calendar has arrived with London hosting the 79th Bafta Film Awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended after what has been a difficult week for the wider royal family. William is president of the British Academy.

The Princess of Wales wore a long, flowing pale pink gown with accents that matched the Prince of Wales' burgundy velvet jacket
The Princess of Wales wore a long, flowing pale pink gown with accents that matched the Prince of Wales’ burgundy velvet jacket (James Manning/PA)
The singers from KPop Demon Hunters speak to the media line with their backs to the camera
The stars turned out at the Royal Festival Hall in London for interviews ahead of the Bafta Film Awards in London on Sunday afternoon (Ian West/PA))
Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley
Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are both nominated for Hamnet, with Buckley tipped to win lead actress (Ian West/PA)

Scottish actor Alan Cumming is in charge of the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Alan Cumming in a long fringed coat with ombre effect ranging from black at his shoulders to white at the hem
Alan Cumming is this year’s host, after fellow Scottish actor David Tennant presented for the past two years (Ian West/PA)
The back of Alan Cumming's head with pink, blue and white tendrils
Cumming had a hair detail that incorporated the pink, pale blue and white colours of the trans flag (Ian West/PA)

Cumming, who has swapped The Traitors turret on the US version of the hit TV show for hosting the Baftas, was among the early arrivals on the red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku in a blue gown
Wunmi Mosaku, who you might remember from an early role in crime drama Vera, is nominated for supporting actress for Sinners (Ian West/PA)
Stellan Skarsgard on the red carpet
Stellan Skarsgard is nominated in the supporting actor category for family saga Sentimental Value (James Manning/PA)
Emily Watson in a brown off-the-shoulder gown
Emily Watson gave a thumbs up ahead of her category. She is nominated for supporting actress for her part in the Shakespearean drama Hamnet (James Manning/PA)

Despite the Baftas not including a best song category, the voices behind the hit Golden from KPop Demon Hunters will be performing during the show.

Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna from KPop Demon Hunters
Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna, who are the singing voices of Huntr/X in animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, will perform during the ceremony (Ian West/PA)
Chloe Zhao
Hamnet’s Chloe Zhao is the only woman in the running for best director (James Manning/PA)
Aimee Lou Wood
Aimee Lou Wood was one of the presenters when the nominations were announced in January (Ian West/PA)

American stars in the running for Baftas were also spotted on the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio
Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated as best actor for One Battle After Another (James Manning/PA)
Kate Hudson
Kate Hudson starred in Song Sung Blue and won the film’s only Bafta nomination (James Manning/PA)
Emma Stone
Hudson is up against Emma Stone in the lead actress category (James Manning/PA)
Timothee Chalamet
After an awards season where orange tended to be his chosen colour, Timothee Chalamet went for all black on the Bafta red carpet (James Manning/PA)