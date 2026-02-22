Bafta red carpet in pictures: Gorgeous gowns, stylish suits and a duffle coat

The biggest night in the British film calendar has arrived with London hosting the 79th Bafta Film Awards.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended after what has been a difficult week for the wider royal family. William is president of the British Academy.

The Princess of Wales wore a long, flowing pale pink gown with accents that matched the Prince of Wales’ burgundy velvet jacket (James Manning/PA)

The stars turned out at the Royal Festival Hall in London for interviews ahead of the Bafta Film Awards in London on Sunday afternoon (Ian West/PA))

Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley are both nominated for Hamnet, with Buckley tipped to win lead actress (Ian West/PA)

Scottish actor Alan Cumming is in charge of the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.

Alan Cumming is this year’s host, after fellow Scottish actor David Tennant presented for the past two years (Ian West/PA)

Cumming had a hair detail that incorporated the pink, pale blue and white colours of the trans flag (Ian West/PA)

Cumming, who has swapped The Traitors turret on the US version of the hit TV show for hosting the Baftas, was among the early arrivals on the red carpet.

Wunmi Mosaku, who you might remember from an early role in crime drama Vera, is nominated for supporting actress for Sinners (Ian West/PA)

Stellan Skarsgard is nominated in the supporting actor category for family saga Sentimental Value (James Manning/PA)

Emily Watson gave a thumbs up ahead of her category. She is nominated for supporting actress for her part in the Shakespearean drama Hamnet (James Manning/PA)

Despite the Baftas not including a best song category, the voices behind the hit Golden from KPop Demon Hunters will be performing during the show.

Rei Ami, Ejae, and Audrey Nuna, who are the singing voices of Huntr/X in animated movie KPop Demon Hunters, will perform during the ceremony (Ian West/PA)

Hamnet’s Chloe Zhao is the only woman in the running for best director (James Manning/PA)

Aimee Lou Wood was one of the presenters when the nominations were announced in January (Ian West/PA)

American stars in the running for Baftas were also spotted on the red carpet.

Leonardo DiCaprio is nominated as best actor for One Battle After Another (James Manning/PA)

Kate Hudson starred in Song Sung Blue and won the film’s only Bafta nomination (James Manning/PA)

Hudson is up against Emma Stone in the lead actress category (James Manning/PA)