Bafta red carpet in pictures: Gorgeous gowns, stylish suits and a duffle coat

By contributor Press Association
The biggest night in the British film calendar has arrived with London hosting the 79th Bafta Film Awards.
The Prince and Princess of Wales attended after what has been a difficult week for the wider royal family. William is president of the British Academy.
Scottish actor Alan Cumming is in charge of the ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall.
Cumming, who has swapped The Traitors turret on the US version of the hit TV show for hosting the Baftas, was among the early arrivals on the red carpet.
Despite the Baftas not including a best song category, the voices behind the hit Golden from KPop Demon Hunters will be performing during the show.
American stars in the running for Baftas were also spotted on the red carpet.