Wunmi Mosaku and Chloe Zhao among stars at pre-Bafta party

Hamnet director Chloe Zhao and Sinners actress Wunmi Mosaku are among the stars who have posed on the black carpet for the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party.

Stars from across the film, TV, music and fashion industry attended the event in central London on Saturday, ahead of the anticipated award ceremony this weekend.

Hamnet director Zhao wore a bright pink FFORME Clodia pleated textured-satin maxi dress to the event.

Chloe Zhao arriving for the Charles Finch and Chanel pre-Bafta party (Ian West/PA)

Her film, which stars Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal, is an adaptation of the book by Maggie O’Farrell and has set a new Bafta record for the most nominations for a film directed by a woman, with nods in 11 categories.

Zhao could also make history on Sunday if she is named best director for the film, making her the first woman to win the award twice, coming five years after her success in 2021 with Nomadland.

Meanwhile Sinners star Mosaku smiled in a vibrant orange dress and posed holding her baby bump.

The British-Nigerian actress announced that she was expecting her second child during the 2026 Golden Globes red carpet, and is nominated for the best supporting actress bafta for her role playing Annie in the horror film.

Wunmi Mosaku arriving for the pre-Bafta party (Ian West/PA)

US actress Kate Hudson also attended the event and smiled for photographs alongside her long-term partner Danny Fujikawa.

The Hollywood star, known for How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days and Bride Wars, was nominated for the best actress award for her role in the musical drama Song Sung Blue, in which she stars with The Wolverine actor Hugh Jackman.

Hudson wore a leather top with a white floor length skirt and Fujikawa wore a brown striped suit.

She faces Rose Byrne, who was nominated in the category for her role in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Danny Fujikawa and Kate Hudson (Ian West/PA)

The Australian actress also attended the event on Saturday and stripped it back to basics wearing a classic black silk midi dress.

Smile singer Lily Allen, who returned to the charts after the release of her album West End Girl, arrived in an orange and yellow co-ord from Chanel’s summer 2026 collection, with a sheer knee-length skirt, multi-coloured structured jacket, and Chanel black bag.

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman smiled on the black carpet in her signature look of black blazer with a white shirt, black clutch paired with a pop of red lipstick.

Sentimental Value actor Stellan Skarsgard arrived with his wife, film producer Megan Everett-Skarsgard, while filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal smiled for photos with her husband, actor Peter Sarsgaard.

Lily Allen arriving for the pre-Bafta party (Ian West/PA)

Marty Supreme actress Odessa A’zion wore a velvet black co-ord with a sparkly collar and cuffs while Good Will Hunting actress Minnie Driver wore a black sequin dress.

Others at the event included The Brutalist star Felicity Jones and Bridgerton actor Rege-Jean Page who wore a red velvet blazer, black suit trousers and black polo neck.