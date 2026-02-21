Katseye’s Manon Bannerman taking ‘temporary hiatus’ to focus on wellbeing

Katseye singer Manon Bannerman will be taking a “temporary hiatus” from the group to prioritise her “health and wellbeing”, the band’s management have announced.

The six-member girl group, known for the songs Touch and Gnarly, was formed in 2023 on the rigorous X Factor-style competition show The Debut: Dream Academy.

It was announced on Friday that the 23-year-old Swiss singer would take a step back from the group to focus on her health in a statement shared on Katseye’s WeVerse fandom page.

(from left) Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Jeong Yoonchae, and Sophia Laforteza of Katseye (Doug Peters/PA)

The statement, shared by the group’s management, K-pop entertainment leader Hybe and US record label Geffen Records, read: “After open and thoughtful conversations together, we are sharing that Manon will be taking a temporary hiatus from group activities to focus on her health and wellbeing.

“We fully support this decision. Katseye remains committed to showing up for one another and for the fans who mean everything to us.

“The group will continue scheduled activities during this time, and we look forward to being together again when the time is right.

“Thank you to our Eyekons (Katseye fandom) for your continued love, patience, and understanding.”

THe 23-year-old Swiss singer is one-sixth of Katseye (Alamy/PA)

It comes following the group’s performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony where they were nominated for best new artist and best pop group performance for their song Gabriela.

The group, made up of Manon, Lara, Daniela, Megan, Sophia and Yoonchae, was formed on the audition programme which was put together by Hybe and Geffen Records and followed 20 aspiring pop stars over the course of 12 weeks for the chance to make it into the girl group.

Katseye have since had a sharp rise to fame following the release of their debut EP SIS (Soft Is Strong) and follow-up 2025 EP, Beautiful Chaos with a number of viral moments including their 2025 Better In Denim Gap ad which blew up for their dancing and choreography.

The group are also known for the songs Internet Girl and Gabriela.