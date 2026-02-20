Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl named best-selling album globally in 2025

Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl has been named the best-selling album globally in 2025 by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI).

Her 12th studio album topped the IFPI’s general albums chart, sales chart for physical releases and paid downloads, and vinyl sales chart, having been released in October last year, as Swift, 36 broke her own record for the most physical records sold for the fourth consecutive year.

In the general albums chart, the US pop superstar beat country singer Morgan Wallen, whose album I’m The Problem was at number two, while the soundtrack to Netflix animated film Kpop Demon Hunters reached number three.

Taylor Swift on stage at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, during the Eras Tour (Liam McBurney/PA)

Completing the top five was Bad Bunny’s Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, which won album of the year and best musica urbana album at the 2026 Grammy Awards, reaching number four, and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short ‘N’ Sweet at number five, having been released in August 2024.

Victoria Oakley, chief executive of the IFPI, said: “Taylor Swift topping the IFPI global album rankings once again is a clear reflection of the strength of her connection with fans around the world.

“This year’s results also show how truly global today’s music market is, with success being driven across streaming and physical formats by artists from a wide range of countries and genres.”

Bad Bunny also featured in the top five best selling albums of the year (Kindell Buchanan/PA)

The rest of the albums chart top 10 was made up of K-pop act Stray Kids’ Karma (six), SZA’s SOS (seven), Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft (eight), Lady Gaga’s Mayhem (nine), and Japanese rock band Mrs Green Apple’s 10 (10).

Bruno Mars’s single APT with K-pop star Rose was named the best-selling track of 2025 globally.

Swift’s 2025 album was her first since she announced her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August and said in May that she had regained control of her back catalogue.

Earlier this year she released the music video for her single Opalite, which reached number one on the UK singles chart.

It featured appearances from her fellow guests on The Graham Norton Show, including the presenter himself, Cillian Murphy, Lewis Capaldi and Domhnall Gleeson.