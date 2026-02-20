Grey’s Anatomy actor Eric Dane dies aged 53 after ALS battle

Grey’s Anatomy and Euphoria star Eric Dane has died aged 53 following a battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The US actor died less than a year after publicly revealing he had been diagnosed with the progressive neurodegenerative disease.

His passing was confirmed by his representatives in a statement to the Associated Press, who said he had been surrounded by friends and family.

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart arrive at the 59th Primetime Emmy Awards in 2007 (Kevork Djansezian/ AP)

The statement said: “He spent his final days surrounded by dear friends, his devoted wife, and his two beautiful daughters, Billie and Georgia, who were the centre of his world.

“Throughout his journey with ALS, Eric became a passionate advocate for awareness and research, determined to make a difference for others facing the same fight. He will be deeply missed, and lovingly remembered always. Eric adored his fans and is forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support he’s received.”

Dane’s career took off when he joined long-running medical drama Grey’s Anatomy as fan-favourite Dr Mark “McSteamy” Sloan.

He played the suave surgeon from 2006 until 2012, returning to the show for a guest appearance in 2021.

Dane later reached a new generation of viewers when he was cast as Cal Jacobs, the volatile antagonist of the HBO hit Euphoria.

Other screen credits include roles in Charmed, Burlesque, Marley and Me and Valentine’s Day.

Dane married actress Rebecca Gayheart in 2004 and the pair share two children.

In 2025, the actor went public with the news he had been diagnosed with ALS, later using his platform to advocate for greater awareness of the disease.

ALS is the most common form of motor neurone disease, a terminal condition that progressively robs people of muscle control.

Most people live three to five years after diagnosis.