David and Victoria Beckham lead birthday tributes for ‘fiercely loyal’ son Cruz

Former footballer Sir David Beckham has praised his son as “fiercely loyal” in a post on social media as he and his wife, Lady Victoria Beckham, led the birthday tributes for their son, Cruz.

The couple, also known as Posh and Becks, both posted on Instagram on Friday to celebrate their youngest son’s 21st birthday.

Sir David shared a post to his nearly 90 million followers of a compilation of family videos of Cruz throughout the years.

He wrote: “Happy 21st birthday to my little boy, not so little anymore but the proudest thing that I am of you is the person and man that you have become.

“You are kind, considerate and fiercely loyal to your family, friends and everyone around you which makes you a very special person…

“You are on your own journey in life and you are working hard and having fun which is what life is all about…

“We love you Cruzie and hope you have the most amazing day because you deserve to, love Dad.”

Sir David also tagged his wife, Lady Victoria, and added: “Well done mum on bringing up another special young man.”

The youngest Beckham boy turned 21 on Friday (Ian West/PA)

The post also included a series of videos of Cruz strumming a guitar, playing piano and singing, as well as footage with parents and his siblings – Brooklyn, Romeo and Harper.

Sir David added the song For Your Love by Cruz Beckham and The Breakers over the clips.

The youngest Beckham boy has followed in his mother’s footsteps and pursued a career in music, with his band about to kick off their first UK and EU tour.

Meanwhile, Lady Victoria, nicknamed Posh Spice, shared the same post to her nearly 40 million followers and wrote: “Happy birthday @cruzbeckham…. We could not be prouder of the sweet, kind, talented young man you have become.

“You have worked so hard and learned your craft, the world is now your oyster. We love you so much!!”.

David and Victoria Beckham with sons Brooklyn, Cruz and Romeo (front left to right) (David Davies/PA)

The Spice Girl also shared a series of posts to her story, reposting birthday tributes for Cruz from her daughter Harper and her son Romeo.

Brooklyn, the eldest of the Beckham children, has not yet made a post on social media to wish his youngest brother a happy birthday.

It comes as the Beckham family hit headlines in the past few months after Brooklyn claimed in a post on Instagram that his parents control narratives about his family in the press and tried to “ruin” his relationship with his wife.