Actors who display awards are ‘psychopathic’, says House Of Guinness star

Actors who keep their awards on display in their homes are “psychopathic”, Anthony Boyle has said.

The House Of Guinness star picked up the award for lead actor in a drama for his portrayal of Arthur Guinness in the Netflix series.

Speaking after receiving the trophy at the Irish Film and TV Awards (Iftas) he said he would give it to his mother.

“I do think it is a bit psychopathic when you see actors with all their awards behind them when they do zooms.”

“So I give anything like this to my mother because she likes to look at it when she is watching The Chase.”

He said she keeps them on the mantlepiece so she can “look at Bradley Walsh on The Chase and then look at the award when she’s drinking a cup of tea”.

The awards were an family affair for Boyle, who attended alongside his father, whose invitation only came about because Boyle’s brother could not get the time off work.

Boyle told reporters he brought his father because: “I was going to bring my brother, but he couldn’t get the time off work, but they’ve got the same name.

“I’d already said I was bringing Michael Boyle, that’s why he’s here.

“But I love him and he’s an absolute legend, he’s a great man, he’s my hero.”