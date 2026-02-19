Woody returns for Toy Story 5 as characters battle against technology in trailer

Woody returns to help Buzz Lightyear and the rest of the gang in their battle against electronic devices in a new trailer for Toy Story 5.

Toy Story, an animated comedy about a group of toys, features Tim Allen as superhero action figure Buzz Lightyear and Tom Hanks as a pull-string cowboy doll named Woody.

In a trailer released by Pixar on Thursday, the fifth instalment of the franchise will see the toys work together to try and save their owner, little girl Bonnie, from her new Lilypad smart tablet.

The trailer opens with Bonnie playing with her toys, including cowgirl doll Jessie (Joan Cusack) and a plastic spork named Forky, voiced by Tony Hale.

Forky is seen in a pretend wedding to a plastic knife, with Jessie playing the role of officiator and dubbing them “husband and knife”.

However, the play session is interrupted by the arrival of Bonnie’s new Lilypad smart tablet, causing her Tyrannosaurus rex doll named Rex to say: “Extinction, not again!”.

The trailer then shows clips of Bonnie on her device, ignoring her toys who later confront the Lilypad tablet (Greta Lee).

Jessie approaches the device with her sidekick, a horse named Bullseye, and says: “I want to talk to you, device. Me and the toys have been working all summer to try and get Bonnie to make friends, then you had to ruin it.”

Lilypad is using apps while Jessie speaks and the cowgirl accuses her of not listening, to which she responds: “I’m always listening.”

Tom Hanks voices Woody in the film franchise (Suzan Moore/PA)

Later in the trailer Jessie is calling her friend, cowboy Woody, for help.

The fourth instalment in the franchise saw Woody leave to become a “lost toy”, and the trailer sees him finding and helping toys which have been abandoned due to children preferring technology.

Woody then reunites with the gang, and is seen wearing a poncho and with a bald spot at the back of his head – to which one of the toys jokes he “needs a brown marker”.

He is also reunited with superhero action figure Buzz Lightyear who, when they meet again, says: “It’s been too long, cowboy.”

The trailer then sees the toys face-off with Lilypad, who says Bonnie “needs someone from this century” and tries to get rid of them.

Buzz is later seen saying they need back-up in their fight against technology, and the trailer cuts to a clip of him summoning an army of many Buzz Lightyear action figures in a nod to Toy Story 2.

Tim Allen voices Buzz Lightyear (PA)

The toys are then seen trying to catch Lilypad and Woody is heard yelling: “She’s getting away, Buzz.”

You’ve Got A Friend In Me, the classic theme song from the films by Oscar-winning singer Randy Newman, can be heard playing during the trailer.

In between clips, text on screen says: “Times may change, but friends are forever.”

The trailer ends with dramatic scenes of Jessie saying that Bonnie “still needs” the toys, followed by a comedic moment between Buzz and Woody as they bicker about his poncho.

Toy Story 5 will be available to watch in cinemas in the UK from June 19.